Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Shapoorji Pallonji launches over Rs 1,400 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Shapoorji Pallonji launches over Rs 1,400 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Kreeva, and ASK Property Fund launch The Dualis in Sector 46, Gurugram with 198 high-end units and a revenue target of ₹1,400 crore

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

This is SPRE’s second project in the Gurugram market, following the launch of Joyville Gurugram in Sector 102.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), in partnership with Kreeva (Kanodia Real Estate Venture Arm) and ASK Property Fund, has announced the launch of The Dualis — a luxury residential development in Sector 46, Gurugram. The project is estimated to generate revenue of over ₹1,400 crore over the next five years.
 
Towering approximately 150 metres, The Dualis will be among the tallest residential towers in the area, a statement by the consortium of SPRE, Kreeva, and ASK noted. The project features two towers with 198 luxurious 3- and 4-BHK residences, with saleable areas ranging from 2,850 to 3,600 square feet (sq ft), and 60,000 sq ft of amenity space. 
 
 
Sriram Mahadevan, chief executive officer (CEO) of SPRE and managing director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, “With ‘The Dualis’, we are entering a high-potential micro-market with a product that combines location, scale, and quality. This is a long-term investment in the future of luxury housing in Gurugram, backed by partners who share our vision for value creation and timely delivery.”
 
“The partnership brings together institutional funding, deep-rooted local market expertise, and a shared legacy of construction excellence,” Mahadevan added.

Also Read

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji Group nears record $3.4 billion private credit deal

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy, Petrobras tender

Petrobras to finish analysis of Shapoorji's FPSO appeal in India this week

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy, Petrobras tender

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy appeals to Brazil on Petrobras-cancelled tender

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji gets over $4 bn in investor commitments for debt sale

PremiumShapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji Group in final lap to raise nearly Rs 28,600 crore debt

 
Mayank Jain, CEO of Kreeva, stated, “The Dualis represents the commitment of delivering luxury, scale, and sophistication in one of Gurugram’s most promising neighbourhoods. This collaboration with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and ASK Property Fund is a strong endorsement of the location’s investment potential, and we are confident that The Dualis will set a new benchmark for luxury living in the region.” 
 
This launch reflects a growing trend of institutional capital entering North India’s luxury residential market, driven by rising demand, favourable infrastructure, and a discerning, maturing buyer base. The Dualis is expected to attract strong interest from both end-users and investors looking for long-term capital appreciation and a healthy rental yield, the developers claimed.
 
Additionally, this is SPRE’s second project in the Gurugram market, following the launch of Joyville Gurugram in Sector 102.

More From This Section

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Zaggle ties up with Mesh Payments to tap global spend management market

Tata motors

Tata Motors ties up with Vertelo to offer leasing for electric CVs

Tata AutoComp

Tata AutoComp, Katcon form JV to make advanced composites for North America

Brigade Group

Realty firm Brigade Group acquires 5.4 acres in Chennai for ₹441.7 crore

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

ECB filings hit 72-month high of $11.04 bn in March, shows RBI data

Topics : Shapoorji Pallonji group Shapoorji Pallonji housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon