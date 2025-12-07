Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Where to watch Salman Khan unveil the winner tonight

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Where to watch Salman Khan unveil the winner tonight

The winner of Bigg Boss 19 will be revealed by Salman Khan tonight, on December 7, 2025.

Bigg Boss 19

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Time: Bigg Boss 19 is set to draw the curtains on another dramatic season, with Salman Khan ready to unveil the winner in a much-anticipated grand finale. After months of relentless challenges, conflicts and shifting alliances, the concluding episode has ignited widespread buzz across social platforms.
 
The grand finale, Bigg Boss 19's most explosive moment, is finally approaching. The winner will be announced today following three months of arguments, friendships, breakups, and crazy entertainment. 
 
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the showdown, regardless of whether you've followed every turn or stopped watching in the middle of the season and are now eager for the big reveal.
 

When and where to watch the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale?

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is scheduled today, on December 7, 2025, according to the makers. According to official updates released by the platform, the live telecast for OTT users will start at 9 PM IST on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The show will be available for viewers to watch on Colours TV. 

Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 19

Two wildcards later joined the 16 candidates who had already entered the Bigg Boss house. Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal have all sealed their places as the top 5 finalists after enduring turmoil, conflict, and nonstop drama. 
  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Farrhana Bhat
  • Pranit 
  • Amaal Mallik
  • Tanya Mittal
 
One of the finalists will win the sparkling trophy of the season following a dance face-off between them. The winner's prize money has not yet been disclosed, and it is unclear if this year will feature a briefcase challenge like the memorable BB13 moments.
 

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

