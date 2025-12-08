Stock Market Highlights: Sensex tumbles 609 pts; Nifty ends below 26k; Realty cracks 3%; VIX up 8%
Sensex Today | Stock Market Highlights, December 8, 2025: In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 1.83 per cent lower, while Nifty SmallCap 100 index settled 2.6 per cent lower
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market close highlights on Monday, December 8, 2025: Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with steep losses on Monday amid lack of domestic market triggers.
As of 3:30 PM, the BSE Sensex was at 85,102.69, falling 609.68 points or 0.71 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 ended at 25,960.55, down 225.90 points or 0.86 per cent. The Nifty fell to the 25,892 mark, intraday, while the Sensex tumbled to 84,875.5 level.
On the BSE, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Trent, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the top losers, down as much as 4.8 per cent. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra was the only Sensex gainer on Monday, rising 1.3 per cent.
Broader indices too followed the frontline pack. Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 1.83 per cent lower, while Nifty SmallCap 100 index settled 2.6 per cent lower.
Sectorally, all indices ended in the red, with Nifty Realty, down 3.5 per cent, leading the fall. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media also fell over 2 per cent. Nifty IT index saw the least fall, down 0.29 per cent.
3:45 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expert view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market experienced a broad-based decline, slipping below the 26,000 mark as investors turned cautious ahead of this week’s FED policy decision. Despite robust domestic growth figures and the RBI’s recent rate cut, short-term sentiment remains overshadowed by global monetary policy concerns, persistent FII outflows, and currency depreciation. Volatility was further amplified by a surge in Japanese bond yields to multi-year highs, sparking fears of a potential unwinding of the yen carry trade.
-- View by Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments
3:40 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical View
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Looking at key levels, the zone of 25,850–25,800 zone, which coincides with the previous swing low is likely to act as an important support zone for the Index. Any sustained move below 25,800 could lead to Nifty drifting further down, potentially taking it lower towards 25,650 followed by 25,500. On the upside, the zone of 26,150-26,200 is likely to act as a strong resistance for the Index.
-- View by Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.
3:39 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Barring Tech Mahindra, all Sensex constituents closed in red. Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Trent, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were the top laggards.
3:37 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectors close in red
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty index was the top laggard, down by 3.53 per cent, followed by Nifty Media, Metal, PSU Bank, Chemicals, Consumer Durables, Auto, Pharma, and FMCG falling over 1 per cent each.
3:35 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets bleed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.83 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 2.61 per cent.
3:34 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex fall 610 points
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex fell 609.68 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 85,102.69 levels.
3:32 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles below 26k
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 close at 25,960.55 levels, down by 225.90 points or 0.86 per cent.
3:21 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy's signs licensing pact to sell Australian Immutep's cancer drug
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's signed an exclusive licensing pact with Australia's Immutep to develop and distribute the latter's cancer therapy. As part of the agreement, Immutep will receive about $20 million upfront from Dr Reddy's as well as potential regulatory development and commercial milestones payments of up to $349.5 million. READ MORE
3:11 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kaynes, PG Electroplast tank up to 13% on Monday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Kaynes Technology and PG Electroplast tanked up to 11 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade, extending Friday’s decline on negative news flow.
Kaynes Technology tumbled 27% in 3 days after a domestic institution flagged inconsistencies in FY2025 disclosures, sparking panic despite management clarifications. READ MORE
3:01 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 3 PM market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As of 3 PM, the BSE Sensex was at 85,121.49, falling 585.55 points or 0.68 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,968.30, down 217.25 points or 0.84 per cent.
2:57 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC Hotels gets new 'Buy' from ICICI Securities on strong growth visibility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Securities initiated coverage on ITC Hotels Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating, citing strong growth visibility supported by its 'asset-right' expansion strategy, new property additions and rising operating leverage. READ MORE
2:49 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Park Medi World IPO opens Dec 10 with GMP up 20%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World, a private hospital chain based in North India, will open for public subscription on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The unlisted shares of Park Medi World were trading at ₹193 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹33 or 20 per cent from the upper end price of ₹162. READ MORE
2:42 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Knowledge Marine zooms 43% in 2 months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority for the hiring of One number of River Sea Vessel type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower excluding High Speed Diesel. READ MORE
2:30 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin, altcoins stage modest comeback
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crypto markets were trading with gains on Monday as buying interest strengthened across major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision scheduled for Wednesday, December 10.
The positive sentiment spilled over into the altcoin space, with Solana (SOL), Render (RENDER), XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Pepe (PEPE) and Sui (SUI) staging steady recoveries on the charts. READ MORE
2:24 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why are stock markets falling today?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are trading with sharp losses today. According to analysts, the key reasons behind today's market fall include mixed global cues, persistent rupee weakness, and ongoing FII selling.
These factors, they said, continue to weigh on near-term risk appetite.
Further, while the RBI’s recent rate cut may lend support to the medium-term growth narrative, the immediate sentiment remains defensive, with traders and investors reluctant to take fresh directional positions until clearer signals emerge, they said. READ MORE
First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:54 AM IST