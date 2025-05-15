Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata AutoComp, Katcon tie up in Mexico to make composites for NA market

Tata AutoComp, Katcon tie up in Mexico to make composites for NA market

The new Mexico-based venture will cater to North American OEMs with composite solutions aimed at improving vehicle efficiency and meeting weight-reduction targets

Tata AutoComp

Tata AutoComp, part of the Tata Group, supplies components to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple vehicle segments. | File Photo

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata AutoComp Systems and Mexico-based Katcon Global have announced a joint venture to manufacture composite materials in Mexico, targeting the North American market. The new venture will focus on lightweight solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery, off-road vehicles, and select non-automotive sectors.
 
This move marks a continuation of the two companies’ 13-year collaboration in India, which has so far centred on exhaust systems and emission control technologies. The new venture is positioned as an effort to widen their international footprint, with each company bringing complementary capabilities—Tata AutoComp in technology and customer relationships, and Katcon in regulatory knowledge and local operations.
 
 
The United States of America’s revenue contributed approximately 13.67 per cent to the total revenue of Tata AutoComp Systems as of 31 March 2024.
 
The venture represents Tata AutoComp’s first international partnership in which it is contributing proprietary technology. The company’s Composite Division, which has developed patented formulations and internal capabilities for composite compounds and sheet manufacturing, will lead on the technology front.
 
“Our Composite Division is taking the lead in this partnership,” said Arvind Goel, Vice-Chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd. “This is a shift from our previous alliances where we typically licensed or adopted partner technologies.”

Also Read

Tata AutoComp

Tata AutoComp, Katcon form JV to make advanced composites for North America

Tata

Tata AutoComp to acquire IAC Sweden, strengthening European presence

share market close highlights

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 1,200 pts at 82,500; Nifty above 25,000; auto, bank, financials rally

IAEA

No radiation leak from Pak nuclear facility, says atomic energy watchdog

WTC 2023-25

ICC chief Jay Shah announces increased winner's purse for WTC 2023-25 cycle

 
Katcon Global Chief Executive Officer Carlos Turner said the joint venture aims to supply lightweight composite solutions tailored to evolving automotive needs in North America. “The focus is on delivering materials that support vehicle efficiency and meet changing mobility requirements,” he noted.
 
Tata AutoComp, part of the Tata Group, supplies components to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple vehicle segments, including electric vehicles. It operates through 18 business units and nine joint ventures, with 61 manufacturing facilities worldwide.
 
Katcon, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Monterrey, provides exhaust and thermal management systems along with composite materials. It operates production and R&D centres across North America, Europe and Asia.
 
The new Mexico-based venture is expected to strengthen both companies’ manufacturing presence in North America and support OEMs in meeting weight-reduction and regulatory targets.

More From This Section

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Shapoorji Pallonji launches over Rs 1,400 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Zaggle ties up with Mesh Payments to tap global spend management market

Tata motors

Tata Motors ties up with Vertelo to offer leasing for electric CVs

Brigade Group

Realty firm Brigade Group acquires 5.4 acres in Chennai for ₹441.7 crore

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

ECB filings hit 72-month high of $11.04 bn in March, shows RBI data

Topics : Tata AutoComp Mexico Automobile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon