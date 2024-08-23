Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto gets DVA certificate for all 15 electric vehicle models

Bajaj Auto gets DVA certificate for all 15 electric vehicle models

Most companies still have DVA certificates pending or under review by MHI

electric vehicle
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto has become the first automotive (auto) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to receive a domestic value addition (DVA) certificate for all 15 electric vehicle models it submitted for clearance from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

As of August 21, 2024, MHI has approved 50 out of 74 models submitted by six companies, including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Auto. The remaining applications are still under review.

The DVA certificate is crucial for receiving incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which requires companies to achieve

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon