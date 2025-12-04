Dream11 makes 'hard pivot' from fantasy gaming to sports entertainment: CEO

Sports technology platform Dream11 is pivoting from the fantasy gaming space to becoming a second-screen sports entertainment platform, allowing fans to connect with creators, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Harsh Jain said.

What is Dream11’s new second-screen model?

The company, which has over 250 million registered users and about 30 million monthly active users, is betting on monetisation through ads and paid shoutouts to creators through the second-screen experience.

A second screen enables viewers to engage with their choice of sports content creators, either through a chat option or a collaboration on live-streamed video.

Why is Dream11 pivoting away