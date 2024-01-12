Food regulator FSSAI inspects flight kitchens following live worm fiasco

Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has inspected major flight kitchens across the country after a sandwich with a live worm was found on an IndiGo flight recently, top officials said.

Indigo, on its part, also undertook a thorough review of its catering partner's production and packaging processes, the company said in response to an email questionnaire sent by Business Standard.

The live worm in one of the in-flight refreshments caused a furore in social media and elsewhere with netizens questioning the sanitisation process. Following the episode, the FSSAI had issued a show cause notice to