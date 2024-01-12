Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Food regulator FSSAI inspects flight kitchens following live worm fiasco

Indigo says it has undertaken a review of catering partner's production, packaging processes

Indigo
Premium

Deepak PatelSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has inspected major flight kitchens across the country after a sandwich with a live worm was found on an IndiGo flight recently, top officials said.

Indigo, on its part, also undertook a thorough review of its catering partner's production and packaging processes, the company said in response to an email questionnaire sent by Business Standard.

The live worm in one of the in-flight refreshments caused a furore in social media and elsewhere with netizens questioning the sanitisation process. Following the episode, the FSSAI had issued a show cause notice to

Also Read

GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

TMS Ep531: Pilot shortage, junk food, consumption stocks, govt borrowing

India's junk food bill comes in as obesity, productivity loss increase

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

BlackRock quarterly profit rises on strong assets under management

LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

ProClime commits Rs 450 crore investment in TN to drive carbon projects

Indian Bank inks pact with FPL Tech to launch co-branded credit card

Zydus Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr across various sectors in Gujarat: Patel

Topics : IndiGo Airlines IndiGo fares airlines junk food kitchen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon