India's iPhone exports rang louder at Rs 1.5 trn in FY25, 2x the PLI target

India's iPhone exports rang louder at Rs 1.5 trn in FY25, 2x the PLI target

Apple's PLI target under the mobile devices scheme stood at ₹74,900 crore for FY25

Apple iPhone 16E
This surge is reported amid rising tensions over US trade policy, including high tariffs on Indian imports and uncertainty over their long-term impact on the country’s outbound shipments. (Representative Picture)

Surajeet Das Gupta Delhi
American technology giant Apple Inc exported iPhones worth a record ₹1.5 trillion (free on board value, or FOB value) in 2024-25 from India, marking a 76 per cent year-on-year jump and doubling the company’s committed target under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, according to figures provided by vendors to the government.
  This surge is reported amid rising tensions over US trade policy, including high tariffs on Indian imports and uncertainty over their long-term impact on the country’s outbound shipments.
  In FY24, India’s iPhone exports were pegged at ₹85,000 crore.
  Apple’s PLI target under the mobile devices scheme
