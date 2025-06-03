Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ITC stake strategic investment, not financial: BAT chief executive Marroco

ITC stake strategic investment, not financial: BAT chief executive Marroco

Marroco also confirmed that BAT would keep its two directors on the ITC board so that it has an influence

Expanding on the rationale, Marroco pointed to the size of the Indian market, the demographics, the potential GDP per capita growth, and highlighted that ITC is a very well-oiled and run company with leadership in distribution and cigarettes.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

British American Tobacco plc (BAT) still considers its holding in ITC a “strategic investment,” chief executive Tadeu Marroco said on Tuesday, just days after the UK-based tobacco giant trimmed its stake in the cigarettes-to-soap conglomerate.
 
On May 28, BAT sold 2.5 per cent in ITC, with net proceeds amounting to Rs 12,941 crore. The sale reduced BAT’s holding in ITC to 22.93 per cent.
 
Responding to a question on how the ITC stake should be viewed during a post-results conference, Marroco said, “The ITC stake is still for us a strategic investment. It’s not a financial investment.”
 
Expanding on the
