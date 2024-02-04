NTT DATA to hire 6,000 people in India by year-end to fuel growth plans

NTT DATA, the $30 billion IT services arm of the Japanese telecommunications major NTT Group, aims to recruit approximately 6,000 individuals in India by the end of this year. This represents an increase of 10 to 15 per cent to its existing talent base of about 40,000 individuals, to fuel its growth plans. Globally, the company employs approximately 190,000 individuals.

India is NTT DATA's second largest employee hub outside of Japan and also the fastest-growing market. Last year, the company announced it would invest about $3 billion in India over the next five years to tap into the rising data centre