Tamilnad Mercantile Bank draws up road map for biz, tech transformation

Thoothukudi-headquartered Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has drawn up a road map for its business and technology transformation, for which it has taken on board global majors like McKinsey, Deloitte, and Oracle. The benefits of this transformation are expected to be visible through faster growth, starting from the second half of the next financial year (H2FY26), a top bank executive said on Thursday.

The bank has joined hands with global consultancy firm McKinsey for overall business reengineering, including revival of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the entire process of credit underwriting. With a special focus on MSMEs, the bank