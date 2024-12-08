Tirunelveli powers India's solar ambitions with a new facility by Tata

Tirunelveli, 620 kilometres (km) from Chennai and 158 km from Thiruvananthapuram, has been a known trading hub since 304–232 BCE. The mighty Pandyas, the Cheras, the Cholas, the Vijayanagara Empire, and the British all enjoyed their share of ‘power’ in this town, which has a recorded history of more than three millennia. In the post-Independence era, the city made its own ‘green power’ history when wind power debuted in India in 1986 simultaneously in three locations: Maharashtra (Ratnagiri), Gujarat (Okha), and Tamil Nadu (Tirunelveli).

Now, Tirunelveli is known as the ‘Green Energy Capital’ of Tamil Nadu, contributing 25 per cent