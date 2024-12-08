Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Tirunelveli powers India's solar ambitions with a new facility by Tata

Tirunelveli powers India's solar ambitions with a new facility by Tata

With a capacity of 4.3 gigawatt (Gw) each for cells and modules, the plant is designed with many open spaces available for future expansion

Women employees at work in Tata Power Solar's Tirunelveli unit. This is the largest single-location solar cell or photovoltaic (PV) cell and module manufacturing facility in India.
Premium

Women employees at work in Tata Power Solar's Tirunelveli unit. This is the largest single-location solar cell or photovoltaic (PV) cell and module manufacturing facility in India.

Shine Jacob Tirunelveli
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tirunelveli, 620 kilometres (km) from Chennai and 158 km from Thiruvananthapuram, has been a known trading hub since 304–232 BCE. The mighty Pandyas, the Cheras, the Cholas, the Vijayanagara Empire, and the British all enjoyed their share of ‘power’ in this town, which has a recorded history of more than three millennia. In the post-Independence era, the city made its own ‘green power’ history when wind power debuted in India in 1986 simultaneously in three locations: Maharashtra (Ratnagiri), Gujarat (Okha), and Tamil Nadu (Tirunelveli).
 
Now, Tirunelveli is known as the ‘Green Energy Capital’ of Tamil Nadu, contributing 25 per cent
Topics : solar energy Tech sector domestic market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon