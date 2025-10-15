'For Hyundai, it's never about a short-term of 6 or 12 months'

Tarun Garg was on Wednesday named as the next managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL). 55 years old Garg -- currently the whole-time director and chief operating officer of HMIL -- will become the first Indian to take over the role on January 1, 2026. Incumbent Unsoo Kim will return to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea. Garg was the chief orchestrator of HMIL’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2024, the largest public offering in the history of the Indian equity markets. An IIM Lucknow alumnus, Garg’s