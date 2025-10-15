Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'For Hyundai, it's never about a short-term of 6 or 12 months'

'For Hyundai, it's never about a short-term of 6 or 12 months'

Hyundai veteran Tarun Garg will succeed Unsoo Kim as MD & CEO from Jan 1, 2026, marking a new chapter in the automaker's India journey

Tarun Garg
premium

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

Sohini Das New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tarun Garg was on Wednesday named as the next managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL). 55 years old Garg -- currently the whole-time director and chief operating officer of HMIL -- will become the first Indian to take over the role on January 1, 2026. Incumbent Unsoo Kim will return to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea. Garg was the chief orchestrator of HMIL’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2024, the largest public offering in the history of the Indian equity markets. An IIM Lucknow alumnus, Garg’s
