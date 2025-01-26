On growth runway: IndiGo cleared for takeoff on strong demand winds

Propelled by strong demand and lower costs, the country’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), reported solid operational performance in the 2024-25 (FY25) October-December quarter (Q3). While demand was driven by the festival season, year-end increase, and higher consumer spending, lower fuel and rental costs helped deliver a beat at the operating profit level.

Riding on record passenger volumes in a seasonally favourable quarter and higher unit revenues, the company recorded revenues of Rs 22,110 crore, reflecting a 13.7 per cent increase compared to the previous year and a 30 per cent rise sequentially. Passenger growth rose by 13 per cent