Bajaj Auto-powered electric mobility company Yulu eyes global ride

Bajaj Auto -backed Yulu, India’s largest shared electric mobility company, is eyeing international markets with its electric two-wheeler ecosystem around 2025-26. This expansion will be driven by a new product from Bajaj, alongside Yulu’s broader plans to grow its market presence and product offerings in India. The company aims to achieve profitability by 2024-25.

Yulu is exploring two new products: one in partnership with Bajaj and another with an electric vehicle (EV) startup.

“The Bajaj model may take a bit longer due to their focus on perfection and various research and development programmes. For now, we