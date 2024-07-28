Business Standard
Bajaj Auto-powered electric mobility company Yulu eyes global ride

It plans to pedal overseas with a Bajaj product and accelerate into India's e-commerce space with a high-speed two-wheeler

The company is also targeting to become profitable within the financial year 2024-25.

Sohini DasAnjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Bajaj Auto-backed Yulu, India’s largest shared electric mobility company, is eyeing international markets with its electric two-wheeler ecosystem around 2025-26. This expansion will be driven by a new product from Bajaj, alongside Yulu’s broader plans to grow its market presence and product offerings in India. The company aims to achieve profitability by 2024-25.

Yulu is exploring two new products: one in partnership with Bajaj and another with an electric vehicle (EV) startup.

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

