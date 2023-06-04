Ola Electric likely to cross $1-bn revenue this year: CBO Ankush Aggarwal

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric may log revenue of $1 billion this year, according to Ankush Aggarwal, chief business officer, Ola. The Bengaluru-based firm is witnessing huge demand for electric vehicles across the country including small towns, tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.
“We are on track to get to that number,” said Aggarwal. “We have consistently grown. Not only our market share but our top line as well. This is obviously backed by the inflection that we're seeing in the market.”
The firm is leading in the electric two-wheeler segment and has sold over 35,000 units in May. Riding on its highest-ever monthly sales in May, Ola has captured a market share of over 30 per cent and has achieved a year-on-year growth of 300 per cent last month.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or