Ola Electric likely to cross $1-bn revenue this year: CBO Ankush Aggarwal

The firm is leading in the electric two-wheeler segment and has sold over 35,000 units in May. Riding on its highest-ever monthly sales in May, Ola has captured a market share of over 30 per cent

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Ankush Aggarwal
Ankush Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Ola

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
SoftBank-backed Ola Electric may log revenue of $1 billion this year, according to Ankush Aggarwal, chief business officer, Ola. The Bengaluru-based firm is witnessing huge demand for electric vehicles across the country including small towns, tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.
“We are on track to get to that number,” said Aggarwal. “We have consistently grown. Not only our market share but our top line as well. This is obviously backed by the inflection that we're seeing in the market.”
The firm is leading in the electric two-wheeler segment and has sold over 35,000 units in May. Riding on its highest-ever monthly sales in May, Ola has captured a market share of over 30 per cent and has achieved a year-on-year growth of 300 per cent last month. 
First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

