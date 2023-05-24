close

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

SoftBank also looking at secondary-sale opportunities in growth firms that have postponed their IPO plans

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Softbank
Most of the investments SoftBank made in India have done well

Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
SoftBank is in talks with about four to five Indian start-ups, with valuations ranging from $400 to $500 million, to invest and support them in their next stage of growth and eventually help them become unicorns. The areas the investment giant is looking at include the B2C space, enterprise, and media, said sources aware of the development.
The Masayoshi Son-led Japanese tech investor plans to put in $50-100 million in each of these companies. This is far lower than what the legendary investor has put in many of his companies in the country.    
SoftBank is also seeking opportunities in companies where existing investors want to exit through a secondary sale because the companies have postponed their IPO plans. If these deals come through, it is looking at investing over $100 million in each of these deals.  
First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

