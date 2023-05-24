SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

SoftBank is in talks with about four to five Indian start-ups, with valuations ranging from $400 to $500 million, to invest and support them in their next stage of growth and eventually help them become unicorns. The areas the investment giant is looking at include the B2C space, enterprise, and media, said sources aware of the development.
The Masayoshi Son-led Japanese tech investor plans to put in $50-100 million in each of these companies. This is far lower than what the legendary investor has put in many of his companies in the country.
SoftBank is also seeking opportunities in companies where existing investors want to exit through a secondary sale because the companies have postponed their IPO plans. If these deals come through, it is looking at investing over $100 million in each of these deals.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or