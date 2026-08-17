NewsVoir Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17: Acumatica, a global leader in cloud-based ERP solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the opening of its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, India. Located in Nanakramguda, the center opens with more than 30 employees and more will be joining in the coming months. The GCC opening marks an important milestone in Acumatica's international growth strategy, establishing a center of engineering excellence designed to accelerate product innovation and strengthen the company's ability to serve customers worldwide. The Hyderabad GCC joins Acumatica's existing operations across the United States, Canada, Serbia, and Sri Lanka. Initially focused on engineering, the center also creates opportunities for Acumatica to expand into additional disciplines over time and support continued regional growth.

"We have created the core of our growth engine in India with an initial seed, and we look forward to it becoming a mature tree and a major contributor to the success of Acumatica customers and Acumatica itself," said Miten Mehta, Chief Engineering Officer of Acumatica. "India's deep engineering talent pool, thriving technology ecosystem, and growing reputation as a destination for global innovation centers makes Hyderabad the ideal home for this next chapter of how we deliver value to small and mid-sized businesses." The new office provides a collaborative environment where Acumatica's India-based team can develop products and capabilities that benefit customers around the world. The new center reflects Acumatica's long-term commitment to building a diverse, globally distributed engineering organization capable of driving sustained growth and customer impact.

Acumatica's Hyderabad center is established in partnership with Summit Consulting Services, an ANSR company, recognized leaders in building and scaling GCCs. The collaboration brings structured capability design, talent strategy, and operational scaling expertise to Acumatica's Hyderabad expansion. Acumatica is actively hiring engineering talent for the Hyderabad GCC. To explore career opportunities, visit www.acumatica.com/careers/. About Acumatica Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future.

For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)