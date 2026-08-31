NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 31: Paisabazaar, India's leading marketplace for financial products and free credit score platform, is accelerating the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the organisation, with AI now generating around 86% of the new code written on its platform. The shift is transforming how Paisabazaar builds and scales technology, significantly improving development velocity and enabling teams to take on a larger product and technology roadmap. Mukesh Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, Paisabazaar, said, "AI has fundamentally changed the way our engineering teams build. But the objective is not to replace engineers--it is to make them significantly more productive, taking away repetitive development work and allowing them to spend more time on architecture, problem-solving and innovation. As AI capabilities scale, we are able to build, test and deploy products faster and more efficiently."

Paisabazaar is also expanding its technology team even as AI takes on a larger role in development, reflecting the company's focus on using productivity gains to expand its technology ambition rather than simply reduce resources. As AI enhances productivity, the company sees an opportunity to build more, experiment faster and address more problems simultaneously. AI-assisted development is now integrated across the engineering lifecycle at Paisabazaar, from writing and testing code to debugging and documentation. Engineers continue to provide human oversight across critical stages, while AI enables teams to accelerate development and focus their efforts on higher-value technology and product challenges. As the role of engineers evolves, greater emphasis is placed on systems thinking, complex problem-solving, architectural decision-making and the ability to work effectively with AI tools.

"We are not looking to build the same things with fewer people; we want to use AI to expand what we can build. AI will not reduce our ambition--it will expand the surface area of what we can build," added Sharma. The broader AI strategy at Paisabazaar extends beyond engineering, with the company using AI across consumer-facing experiences to simplify complex credit information, generate personalised credit insights and enable more contextual interactions. AI and machine learning are also being used across product discovery and lending journeys to enhance personalisation and decision support. The company expects AI adoption across engineering and consumer experiences to deepen as the technology evolves, focusing on expanding innovation, improving productivity and delivering simpler, more personalised financial experiences at scale.

About Paisabazaar Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's leading marketplace for financial products and a free credit score platform. Over the last 12+ years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 58 million consumers from 850 cities and towns across India. Paisabazaar has built wide and deep partnerships across the ecosystem, to offer a broad range of financial products, ranging from loans and cards to investments and savings along with bill payments and mobile recharge. The platform also enables consumers to check their free credit score from all 4 CICs (Credit Bureaus) in India. Paisabazaar is an ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)