Anuation to help student inventors in securing patents, copyrights etc. for free

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI/PNN): Despite being the country with the highest number of students in the world, student innovation in India remains erratic. The number of patents, trademarks, copyrights, etc., filed by students remains minimal. Major factors for this homuncular figure include lack of awareness, misinformation, insufficient funds, expert unavailability, etc. In an effort to support and protect the ideas of India's best and brightest young minds, Anuation Research and Consulting LLP, an IP Law firm in the intellectual property space, has decided to offer its services absolutely free of cost to young inventors in technical institutes across the country.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Partner, Anuation Research and Consulting LLP, says, "Seasoned IP experts at Anuation will work closely with students to help them understand the true potential of their innovations and help with various legal formalities involved in filing a strong application in the field of Patents for their technological innovations, Copyright for any unique form of art created by the students or Trademark of any new venture or start-up idea".

Sumit Bhat, Patent Monetization Expert, Anuation Research and Consulting LLP, says, "Inventors, particularly students, who don't have strong financial backing neglect the registration of their intellectual property considering the high costs associated in terms of high professional fees of the attorneys and government/ official fees. Irrespective of their financial backdrop, ANUATION wants to help and encourage students for free while registering their Patent, trademark, copyright, etc."

Conveniently, the Government of India has put in tremendous efforts towards the Aatm Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by reducing the government fees of filing patent applications and prosecution by up to 80%. Anuation Research and Consulting LLP, in support of the Government of India and Aatm Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, has therefore decided to further extend their support to young budding inventors to help them realize the importance of their inventions and ideas as the future of a country lies in the hands of young blood. A team of over 50 agents, attorneys, technical team, and supporting staff at Anuation will spot the talent and nurture it for free to achieve the best positive results.

