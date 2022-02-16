Aureus Analytics releases the second edition of its insurance leader's insight compendium, Aureus Insights 2022

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/PR Newswire): Exceptional customer experience is at the heart of every successful business. Customers who feel valued enjoy their overall experience and are more likely to remain loyal to a brand. (https://www.aureusanalytics.com/en-in) Aureus Analytics a global company that provides customer experience solutions to the insurance industry, is pleased to announce its second edition of the insurance yearbook series, giving insight into the minds and views of insurance leaders. In the second edition of their yearbook, the company highlights some key case studies and success stories that show how technology is changing the role of data. "Aureus Insights 2021 was a huge success with industry folks, which led us to create an even more powerful issue, leveraging all of our insurance domain expertise and the relationships we have built over time to produce the 2022 leader's compendium. Let's examine how CX design backed by data and analytics is reshaping entire organizations from the inside out," says Ashish Tanna, COO and Co-Founder, Aureus Analytics.
The yearbook also sheds light on the importance of involving CX in product design at a strategic level and the transformation brought about by data and artificial intelligence. "Insurance carriers have all the potential to design and deliver a great Customer Experience. For that to happen, the organization must embrace the organizational culture of "challenging itself and being challenged," says Ashish Jhajharia, Independent Management Consultant.
By its very nature, the insurance business has always been data-driven. "Aureus Analytics does the best job of helping insurance firms derive the insights they need to delight their customers and increase their profitability," says Frank Sentner, InsurTech Advisor.
"As we plan for 2022, let us look back to see what worked in CX and what didn't and how we can use data to keep our customers engaged throughout the entire customer journey," says Anurag Shah, CEO and Co-Founder, Aureus Analytics.
Nowadays, consumers leave a trail of valuable information about their needs and preferences across online platforms. "This digital footprint and the data associated with it is a gold mine for businesses that aspire to know their consumers, contextualize their communication, and add value to their consumers' experiences across the lifecycle. Mining this data and creating actionable insights will determine which businesses achieve profitability, breakthrough outcomes in the overall lifetime value of their consumer base," says Kayzad Hiramanek, Joint President - President and Chief - Operations and Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz Life.
Technology and innovation are ever-evolving, and the only way to stay ahead is to learn, unlearn, and improve constantly. "Whether on a journey of business transformation or coping with existential threats, information, critical thinking, and actionable insights are vital," says Prerana Suvarna, Marketing and Communications, Aureus Analytics.
Founded in 2013 with operations in the United States and India, Aureus is a customer intelligence and experience company that enables insurers to deliver a superior customer experience, leading to higher customer retention, loyalty, and lifetime value. The AI platform has processed more than 60 million insurance policy data points from customers globally.
