Campus enhancements await students returning to Grenada

SGU School of Medicine is the #1 provider of doctors into first-year US residencies for the last 12 years combined. While 77% of its medical students are US citizens, 23% are international (non-US) students, including over 100 students from India who are currently studying towards their MD degree at SGU.

The campus in Grenada is now ready for students to return and will have a new look when they arrive as they will notice several enhancements. SGU has continued to support its growing campus community with several expansion and redevelopment projects to be completed in the 2021-2022 academic year. When construction is complete, the campus will feature greater capacity for individual and group study spaces as well as new technologically advanced clinical skills laboratories.

"These changes to our campus are made with the wellness and safety of our students in mind. We are very excited to see how they will help our students succeed, and more than anything, we are eagerly waiting for our campus to return to it's student-filled vibrant state," says Bharat Gadhia, Regional Director for South Asia.

Enhancements include:

New Eric Gairy Pavilion: Outside of Eric Gairy Hall, this open-air pavilion welcomes up to 282 students to convene for outdoor study, a tried-and-true setting to further absorb coursework. Scheduled to be completed by August 2021.

New Beachfront Pavilion: On the hill connecting the upper and lower campus, this new pavilion will have the capacity for 324 students to conduct group study, all with the backdrop of True Blue Bay. Scheduled to be completed by early fall.

Renovated indoor study spaces campus-wide: Students can really stretch their legs with 52 percent more individual study spaces thanks to new carrels in Founders Library, Lower Modica Hall, Lower Taylor Hall, St. David's Hall, St. Andrew's Hall, and St. John's Hall. Scheduled to be completed by August 2021.

Additional clinical skills labs: After recently updating the existing 56 clinical skills rooms with the newest technology, SGU is also adding another 28 rooms as well as a new control centre that will help provide an optimal simulation experience with standardized patients. Scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

The improvements were put in place as SGU prepares to welcome back fully vaccinated students, faculty, staff, and administrators later this month, with in-person classes back in session this August.

The school has exerted global influence from a multicultural perspective having produced a total of 531 MD graduates from South Asia including 325 from India.

More information about SGU International Medical School.

St. George's University's (SGU) School of Medicine was established in 1977 and has since awarded an MD degree to over 19,000 graduates who work in more than 50 countries around the world. The university has over 75 affiliated hospitals in the US and UK and offers clinical rotations in the US and UK. SGU's graduates have been licensed to practice medicine in all states of the US, and SGU is the largest source of physicians licensed in the US--more than any other medical school in the world.

The SGU Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree opens doors for a medical career on an international scale and is a recognized medical qualification under Section 36(4) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and by the Erstwhile Indian Medical Council of India Act, 1956 under Part II of the Third Schedule.

