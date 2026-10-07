PNN New Delhi [India], October 6: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), CEP has announced admissions for the ninth batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning. The programme will enable learners to understand the principles governing quantum systems and apply machine-learning techniques to complex computational and industry challenges. It will also prepare participants to explore solutions that combine quantum capabilities with intelligent algorithms. The programme is being offered by the organising department, Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management, under the aegis of CEP, IIT Delhi. Through a combination of academic rigour and applied learning, participants will study quantum algorithms, foundational machine-learning methods and the rapidly evolving intersection of the two disciplines. The fully online programme comprises seven structured modules covering Quantum Mechanics, Quantum Algorithms, Classical Machine Learning, Quantum Fourier Transform and Quantum Machine Learning, Product Analytics, and other relevant areas.

Industry estimates valued the global quantum computing market at approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2025 and project it to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 41.8 per cent. Advances in quantum hardware, wider access through cloud-based platforms and sustained public and private investment continue to accelerate this expansion. India has also strengthened its quantum technology ambitions through the National Quantum Mission, supported by an allocation of Rs. 6,003.65 crore between 2023-24 and 2030-31. The mission seeks to advance indigenous research, reinforce national security, encourage industry innovation and establish India as a significant contributor to the global quantum ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch of the nineth batch, Professor Abhishek Dixit, Associate Professor, IIT Delhi, said, "Quantum computing is moving steadily from scientific exploration towards practical application, creating demand for professionals who can connect advanced theory with real-world problem-solving. This programme gives learners the conceptual depth, computational exposure and project experience needed to understand quantum systems, apply machine-learning methods and contribute meaningfully to emerging technology-led industries." Participants will gain practical exposure to tools such as Qiskit and work on projects designed to translate theoretical concepts into computational solutions. On completing the programme, learners may explore emerging roles such as Quantum Software Developer, Quantum Machine Learning Engineer, Quantum Data Scientist and Quantum Consultant, among others.

The programme will be delivered through an Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device mode. Learners will attend live sessions led by IIT Delhi faculty members and industry experts and complete more than 130 hours of synchronous and asynchronous learning. The programme will also include a one-day immersion at the IIT Delhi campus, providing participants with an opportunity to interact with faculty members, exchange perspectives with peers and deepen their understanding of applied concepts. Candidates holding a BTech or BE, BCA or MCA, BSc in any discipline, or BA or MA in Mathematics may apply. About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as a College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is consistently ranked among India's leading higher education institutions. It is ranked 4th overall, 2nd in Engineering, and 3rd in the Research category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. The Department of Management Studies (DMS), IIT Delhi is also ranked 4th among management institutions in the country, reflecting the Institute's excellence in management education, research, and industry engagement. Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, is the only statutory body of IIT Delhi for offering Online Certificate Programmes and issuing certificates. Executive education is a vital need for companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business, and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling virtual and interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management. [The press release has been issued on behalf of the Service Provider, TimesPro, for the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi.] (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)