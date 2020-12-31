FGII Adopts Innovative Approach to Drive Literacy Amongst Underprivileged Children

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has teamed up with 'Room to Read' an NGO that helps underprivileged children to improve literacy and inculcate the habit of reading. Through this partnership, the company plans to setup libraries and donate books to underprivileged children from the society.

As a part of its responsibility towards community development, FGII will use its uniquely designed annual report to raise funds for the NGO backed schools. One can contribute to this cause by ordering this book on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. The amount contributed by an individual shall be directly contributed to the NGO partner. In addition, Future Generali India Insurance vows to match the amount 'Rupee for a Rupee' thus doubling the impact of the initiative.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said, "FGII is known for its innovative products and empathetic approach. We wanted to thank our people who have stepped up during these difficult times and delivered excellent results on various fronts. Their dedication and hard work deserve a superhero status, and this report is in a way, a gesture of our gratitude. It is also special and close to our hearts for the cause that it embraces. We are hopeful that in a small way, we would be able to add value to the lives of these children."

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Future Group - the game changers in Retail Trade in India and Generali - a 189 years old global insurance group featuring among the world's 60 largest companies*. The Company was incorporated in September 2007 with the objective of providing retail, commercial, personal and rural insurance solutions to individuals and corporates to help them manage and mitigate risks.

Future Generali India has been aptly benefitting from the global Insurance expertise in diverse classes of products of Generali Group and the Indian retail game-changer Future Group. Having firmly established its credentials in this segment and effectively leveraging on the skill set of both its JV partners, Future Generali India has evolved to become a Total Insurance Solutions Company.

*As per Fortune Global 500 Ranking (2017)

*Future Generali India Insuranceiscertified 'Great Place to Work' (December 2019-November 2020).

Generali is an independent, Italian insurance Group, with a strong international presence. Established in 1831, it is one of the largest global insurance providers present in over 60 countries with total premium income exceeding EUR68 billion in 2017. With nearly 71,000 employees in the world and 57 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Western Europe and an increasingly significant presence in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Asia.

