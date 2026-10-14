PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Hygienic Research Institute (HRI) (www.hriindia.com), one of India's leading beauty and personal care companies, today unveiled its new corporate identity and logo and introduced its new tagline: 'Where Beauty Evolves.' Seven decades of building trusted beauty brands, HRI's new tagline reflects its evolution into a future-ready beauty and personal care company. The transformation marks the comprehensive corporate brand refresh in HRI's 70-year journey, reflecting the company's evolution from a heritage-led Indian enterprise into a modern, innovation-driven beauty organisation serving consumers across India and international markets. The refreshed identity represents the company's commitment to continuously evolving with changing consumer aspirations, advancing scientific innovation, and shaping the future of beauty.

Founded in 1957, HRI has earned generations' trust through iconic brands such as Vasmol and Florozone, while building contemporary beauty brands including Streax and Streax Professional. Today, HRI serves billions of consumers through a diverse portfolio spanning hair colour, hair care, skincare, and professional salon solutions. The new identity reflects HRI's unique ability to serve both Bharat and India, combining deep consumer understanding with expertise, trusted heritage with contemporary innovation, and mass accessibility with premium beauty experiences. Speaking on the occasion, Dheeraj Arora, Managing Director & CEO, HRI, said: "Our refreshed identity celebrates HRI's legacy while reflecting our ambition to build a more vibrant, progressive and future-ready organisation, preserving the trust, values and brand equity we have nurtured over seven decades. From a single-brand, single-category business, we have evolved into a multi-brand, multi-category organisation. 'Where Beauty Evolves' marks the next chapter of this journey and reflects our ambition to strengthen our presence in the Beauty & Personal Care space. It embodies our commitment to continuous innovation, anticipating evolving consumer needs and creating solutions that empower individual expression through beauty. Our new identity reinforces this ambition, strengthening our market position, deepening connections with consumers and partners, and enabling us to play a more meaningful role in their beauty journeys."

The corporate repositioning was done in partnership with India's leading brand consultancy, chlorophyll, translating HRI's transformation into a distinctive identity system aligned with the company's long-term vision. Kiran Khalap, Co-founder & Managing Director, chlorophyll brand & communications, said: "Creating HRI's new identity began with understanding its heritage, consumers, capabilities and future ambition. Through research, brand immersion, analytical thinking and an outside-in perspective, we identified a distinctive territory that could carry HRI into its next chapter. The result honours seven decades of equity while giving the brand a contemporary expression for the future. 'Where Beauty Evolves' captures HRI's ability to evolve with its consumers and shape what's next in beauty."

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