PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: HubbleHox Technologies, in collaboration with the International Institute for Teacher Education and Development (II-TED), has partnered with FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Nasscom, to offer its AI for Educators course through the FutureSkills Prime platform.

The course focuses on the practical application of AI tools in teaching and academic workflows, helping teaching professionals use emerging technologies for lesson planning, content creation, assessments, learner engagement, and routine academic tasks.

Participants who successfully complete the course and the applicable assessment will receive the SSC Nasscom Certificate.

Open to teaching and academic professionals across disciplines, the course provides hands-on exposure to AI tools including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, MagicSchool, Khanmigo, NotebookLM, Curipod, Diffit, Eduaide, HeyGen, Pictory, and SlidesAI. The course is application-oriented and does not require any prior technical background.