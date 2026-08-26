VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: India Blockchain Week (IBW) Conference, India's flagship blockchain and Web3 conference, today announced its fourth edition of the conference, scheduled to take place on 1-2 November 2026 at Fairmont Mumbai. Hosted by Hashed Emergent, India's most active Web3 venture capital firm, the event will bring together founders, developers, investors, enterprises, policymakers and ecosystem leaders from around the world. Two-day conference to convene India's and global blockchain ecosystem ahead of Devcon | New Institutional and Future Asset Forums to explore the next phase of blockchain adoption and digital assets Taking place ahead of Devcon, IBW 2026 will anchor a week of blockchain and Web3 activities across Mumbai, bringing together the global and Indian ecosystem and further strengthening India's position in global blockchain conversations.

A major addition to this year's edition is the launch of two new IBW sub-forums: 1. Institutional Forum: India's first invite-only forum focused on advancing institutional blockchain adoption. It brings together senior leaders from banks, financial institutions, enterprises,regulators, and policymakers to explore real-world applications, emerging opportunities, and the evolving role of blockchain across the financial and business ecosystem. 2. Future Asset Forum: A dedicated forum exploring how AI is creating new classes of valuable digital assets, and how blockchain and tokenization can enable these assets to integrate with the traditional financial system. Announcing the 2026 edition, Tak Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Hashed Emergent, said, "India has firmly established itself as one of the world's most important Web3 ecosystems, with developers, founders, and builders playing a central role in its growth. As the industry matures, IBW continues to bring together this core ecosystem with financial institutions, enterprises, regulators, and policymakers to advance real-world adoption. IBW 2026 presents a unique opportunity to bring the entire Web3 value chain under one roof. The launch of our two new sub-forums, the Institutional Forum and the Future Asset Forum, reflects the continued evolution of the Web3 ecosystem in India"

Building on the momentum of previous editions, IBW 2026 will expand its focus beyond the Web3 ecosystem by creating dedicated platforms for institutional engagement, policy dialogue, enterprise adoption and global collaboration. The addition of the IBW Institutional Forum reflects the growing convergence between traditional finance and blockchain innovation. The two-day conference will feature keynote sessions, fireside conversations and panel discussions spanning infrastructure, decentralised finance, tokenisation, AI, digital identity, consumer applications, developer ecosystems and emerging blockchain use cases. The programme will also include networking experiences, startup showcases and community-led events throughout the week. The past year's edition brought together more than 3,500 attendees. Across its previous editions, the event has featured some of the most influential names in the global blockchain ecosystem, including Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Base Founder Jesse Pollak, Polygon Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Eigen Labs CEO Sreeram Kannan, Aptos Labs Co-founder and CEO Avery Ching.

The event was supported by leading global and Indian blockchain companies, with Aptos Foundation, Binance, Cardano, Polygon, Coinbase, Tether, Bitget, Ledger, Avalanche, Bybit, CoinSwitch, BitGo, XDC, Starknet, Supra, NEAR Protocol, Sui, Liminal and Pi42 among the sponsors of the previous edition. Registrations, speaker applications and additional event details are now available at indiablockchainweek.com . Media Contact: For media, editorial and content creator queries, please contact: ibw 2026-pr@brandarcadvisors.com About India Blockchain Week (IBW) India Blockchain Week (IBW) is a movement unifying the Indian Web3 ecosystem and a platform to connect with the global community. It is India's biggest pan-industry series of blockchain and Web3 events. IBW is a week-long array of 100+ Web3 events, including flagship events such as the headline IBW Conference, Devcon, ETHGlobal Mumbai, and many other side-events, networking events, workshops, parties, etc, hosted by Indian & global blockchain industry stakeholders.

About Hashed Emergent Hashed Emergent is the venture capital arm of Hashed, backing builders from India and emerging markets shaping the on-chain and machine economy frontier. It invests at the earliest stages of a Web3 and AI native startup's journey, using its expertise, experience, and network to amplify their growth and success. The team is rooted in the cultural hubspots of emerging technology in emerging markets, spanning across Bangalore, Seoul, Singapore and Lagos. Hashed Emergent drives Web3 and AI focused ecosystem and community expansion in these markets through its purpose-built initiatives. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)