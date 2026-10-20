VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 20: Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre has opened its second facility in the city, an 80-bed centre at Gulbai Tekra. It comes three years after the organisation's first Ahmedabad centre, in Ognaj, which has 35 beds. The two together give Jagruti a residential capacity of 115 beds in the city. Jagruti was established by Dr. Amar Shinde in 2008. Since then, the network has expanded to include over 17 centres in India with 40+ doctors and 200+ caregivers. Over the years, it has supported more than 82,000 people in their recovery from addiction and in the treatment of mental health and neurological conditions.

Dr. Amar Shinde, Senior Psychiatrist, Founder and Director of Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre, said our Ognaj centre had shown the organisation what families in the city actually look for. "Families here are not only looking for a place to stay. They want a psychiatrist guiding the treatment, a plan they can follow, and support that does not stop at discharge. Recovery moves through stages, and each one matters. With demand growing, a second rehabilitation centre in Ahmedabad made sense. Gulbai Tekra lets us admit more people from the city and nearby towns while keeping the same standard of care," he said.

What the centre offers The Gulbai Tekra centre brings psychiatric, addiction and neurological care under one roof. It provides services for dependence on alcohol and drugs, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD, PTSD and dementia, among other conditions. There are full-time psychiatrists to oversee medical decisions and clinical psychologists and nursing staff on 24-hour shifts. The two centres in Ahmedabad have the same clinical leadership and care protocol, therefore, a patient with an underlying mental health condition is not referred elsewhere to complete the part of the treatment. In addition to medication, the centre provides electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for cases that have not responded well enough to medication. Psychometric testing is performed at admission and prior to discharge and enables the team to monitor a patient's condition throughout the treatment.

Facilities at the centre Living spaces at the centre are designed for comfort and stability. Rooms are large and common areas have been designed to allow residents to spend time together. A gymnasium is part of the facility, and a dedicated reading area is available for residents who want quiet time. A yoga or mindfulness space has been provided and recreational facilities give residents low-pressure ways to unwind. An open activity area supports outdoor programmes and leisure. Meals are served in a dedicated dining area, with nutrition managed as part of the treatment programme. Treatment and daily life Treatment is a combination of individual therapy with a clinical psychologist, group sessions and art therapy. Weekly routine includes yoga, physio and recreational activities. The residents live in rooms and have common areas, and a dietician prepares meals based on individual health requirements.

Post-discharge support is also provided. Family counselling is weekly during an individual's stay in treatment and continues post-treatment. Support continues after discharge, with the team staying in touch with patients and their families. The Jagruti standard The Gulbai Tekra centre follows the same standards as Jagruti's other centres. It is SMHA-licensed, NABH-compliant and ISO 9001:2015-certified. In September 2026, Jagruti received the national award for "Excellence in Clinical Services - Mental Health & Wellness" at the ET Healthcare Awards 2026, organised by ETHealthworld, the healthcare division of The Economic Times. The recognition covered Jagruti's clinical services across its network. Taking the first step Helping a loved one may be challenging, especially when families do not know where to start. Families are able to speak with the team, share their concerns and understand the options they have before they make a choice at Jagruti. The fees for treatment are rigorously explained prior to admission, and do not change once treatment commences. The monthly fees in our rehab centre in Ahmedabad are around 60,000 to 1,30,000, depending on room type and programme duration.

For families looking for our rehabilitation centre at Gulbai Tekra in Ahmedabad, the Jagruti team can guide them through each step, from the first call to arrival. The team can be reached on the details below. Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre Ahmedabad - Mental Hospital & De-Addiction Centre Address: 4/25, Patel Society, Near CII House, Gulbai Tekra, Ellis Bridge, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380015 Phone- +91-9822207761 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)