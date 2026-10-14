PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru (MIT Bengaluru) on Tuesday launched Manipal House of Quantum, Quantum-Hub@MAHE. Established by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, the initiative will advance quantum hardware experimentation, engineering education and indigenous technology development in alignment with India's National Quantum Mission. The facility was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist & Co-Founder, Zoho Corp, and Guest of Honour Dr. Marcus Rommel, CTO, ConScience, in the presence of Dr. Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE; Lieutenant General (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), 7th Vice Chancellor, MAHE and Advisor to MEMG; Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru; Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar, Pro Vice Chancellor, Technology & Science, MAHE; Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu, Additional Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru; Prof. Iven Jose, Director, MIT Bengaluru; and Mr. Vishal Chatrath, Co-Founder & CEO, QuantrolOX.

Located at the MAHE Bengaluru campus, the quantum facility at MIT Bengaluru provides students, researchers and industry collaborators with hands-on access to advanced quantum computing infrastructure, including quantum hardware, cryogenic systems and quantum control technologies. Through an integrated academic framework, the facility will support experimentation, application development, deep-tech start-up incubation, component innovation, testing and translational research, positioning MIT Bengaluru as an emerging centre for quantum engineering and indigenous hardware development. The facility commences operations with a 25-qubit open-architecture dilution refrigeration system designed for advanced training and experimentation. This marks the first phase of a structured roadmap progressing from sub-50-qubit training systems to 150-qubit proof-of-concept platforms and, ultimately, to industrial-grade quantum product systems with more than 1,000 qubits.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist & Co-Founder, Zoho Corp, said, "Q-HUB is a place for students to dream, think deeply and turn their ideas into conviction and action. Just as personal computers and the internet transformed possibilities for my generation, quantum computing can empower this generation to build new machines, create breakthrough applications and take India to greater heights." Highlighting MAHE's commitment to emerging technologies, Dr. Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "The MAHE House of Quantum at MIT Bengaluru reflects MAHE's commitment to building advanced scientific capabilities and nurturing talent in emerging technologies. By creating access to modern quantum infrastructure, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India's growing quantum ecosystem."

Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, said, "The Hub brings together education, research and innovation on a common platform. It will create opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and help translate academic research into real-world technological impact." Prof. Iven Jose, Director, MIT Bengaluru, said, "The quantum facility at MIT Bengaluru will provide students and researchers with valuable exposure to real quantum systems and engineering environments. It marks an important step towards developing the next generation of quantum scientists, engineers and innovators." Ahead of the launch, faculty members and students from the Bengaluru and Manipal campuses completed specialised training at the MIT Bengaluru campus and the QuantrolOx laboratory at QuTech, TU Delft, in the Netherlands. The programme developed practical capabilities in dilution refrigerator assembly, cryogenic systems, quantum control technologies, QPU measurements and superconducting quantum hardware, preparing the team to support the operations of the quantum facility at MIT Bengaluru.

The facility will support learning and research in areas such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, oncology, aerospace and advanced computing. It will also strengthen MIT Bengaluru's collaboration with industry and research organisations while developing a future-ready talent pipeline in quantum technologies. The initiative has been formalised through Memorandums of Agreement with QuantrolOx of Finland, in association with Bluefors of Finland, Qblox of the Netherlands and ConScience of Sweden. These collaborations establish a first-year roadmap focused on workforce development, hardware experimentation, intellectual property co-development and national testing infrastructure. As part of its workforce development efforts, the quantum facility at MIT Bengaluru aims to train 100 quantum engineers by December 2026. It will also conduct quantum awareness programmes, summer and winter camps for Class 10 and Class 12 students across rural India, short hands-on exposure programmes and capacity-building initiatives for technical professionals.

The facility will provide researchers, start-ups and industry partners with access to advanced quantum testing and measurement infrastructure, strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation and India's growing quantum technology ecosystem. About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)