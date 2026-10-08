ORGATEC India 2026 to Spotlight India's Workplace Transformation with 'WorkNXT - Design �- Technology �- Experiences' NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: India's office and workplace market is entering a new phase, with demand increasingly shaped not only by how much space is being built and occupied, but by what that space needs to deliver. As organizations rethink workplace strategy around flexibility, technology, sustainability and employee experience, ORGATEC India 2026 will bring architects, designers, corporate real estate leaders, manufacturers, technology providers and facility managers together on one platform to address this shift. India recorded 45.5 million sq.ft. of office space absorption in H1 2026, the highest first-half figure on record, as demand from Global Capability Centers (GCCs), flexible workspace operators and large domestic occupiers continues to accelerate. According to the CBRE 2026 India Office Occupier Survey, 77% of occupiers expect their office portfolios to expand over the next two years, underlining that even as work patterns evolve, the physical workplace remains central to business strategy - provided it is designed to be more adaptable, intelligent and experience-led.

The Platform Driving the Shift This transformation is precisely what ORGATEC India is built to serve. As the only dedicated trade platform for workplace design, furniture, infrastructure and technology in the country, it functions as a convening point where architects, designers, corporate real estate leaders, manufacturers, technology providers and facility managers can align on a shared vision for the Indian workplace, rather than working in isolation across fragmented parts of the same project. By bringing global design and technology benchmarks onto an Indian stage, ORGATEC India supports the adoption of sustainable, intelligent and experience-led workplace practices across the country's fast-growing office market. For an industry expanding at record pace, this kind of shared platform for knowledge exchange, sourcing and business development is increasingly central to how the market matures, helping India's workplace ecosystem move faster from ambition to execution, and reinforcing the country's growing position within the global workplace conversation.

A Connected Workplace Ecosystem Creating a workplace today is a far more interconnected process than it once was. Furniture, lighting, acoustics, technology, facility management and employee experience can no longer be planned in isolation - architects, designers, corporate real estate and procurement teams, manufacturers, technology providers and facility managers are all now involved at different stages of the same project. ORGATEC India's 2026 theme, WorkNXT, is built around this shift and organises the workplace journey into six connected stages: - DESIGN - How should spaces respond to changing workstyles, people and business requirements? - SPECIFY - How can workplace ambitions be translated into the right furniture, materials, technology and performance standards?

- PROCURE - How can organisations balance quality, cost, availability, sustainability and long-term value? - BUILD - How can workplace concepts become adaptable, technology-enabled and future-ready environments? - OPERATE - How can facilities, technology, data and services work together to make workplaces more efficient, responsive and sustainable? - EXPERIENCE - What does the workplace enable people to do, how does it make them feel, and why would they want to return? Through the exhibition and knowledge programme, WorkNXT connects these stages through product discovery, knowledge exchange, expert discussions and business engagement - bringing together the people who design workplaces with those who specify, procure, build, operate and ultimately experience them.

Executive Comment "When we set out to shape WorkNXT as this year's theme, the idea was to move India's workplace conversation beyond individual products and square footage, and look at the workplace as one connected journey where design, technology and experience are working together, end to end. India's office market is entering a defining decade, and what the industry needs now isn't just a platform to showcase what already exists, but one that helps shape what comes next. That's the role ORGATEC India is built to play - bringing together the architects, designers, manufacturers and technology providers who will define how India works, tomorrow," Manoj Nandiot, Portfolio Director, Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd.

Experience as Part of Design, Not an Afterthought One of the most significant shifts in workplace strategy is the growing weight given to workplace experience. Modern workplaces are increasingly evaluated not just on utilisation and efficiency, but on how effectively they support collaboration, focus, creativity, wellbeing and organizational culture - and experience is now shaping decisions much earlier in the design process, rather than being added on at the end. Acoustics, ergonomics, lighting, office furniture, workplace technology, flexibility, sustainability and hospitality-inspired amenities are converging into a single, interconnected definition of workplace experience. For ORGATEC India, this marks a broader evolution for the Indian workplace ecosystem - moving the conversation from individual products to the performance of the complete environment.

Leading Brands on the Show Floor The strength of ORGATEC India 2026 is reflected in the leading brands confirming their participation across office furniture, ergonomic seating, acoustics, lighting and workplace technology segments - including Haworth, Kokuyo, Univicoustic, Interio by Godrej, Featherlite, Nilkamal Edge, among other segment leaders. Their presence adds significant depth to the exhibition, giving visitors direct access to global and Indian products and solutions alongside the platform's knowledge program. What to Expect at ORGATEC India 2026 Across three days, ORGATEC India 2026 will bring together workplace design, office and ergonomic furniture, workplace infrastructure, lighting, acoustics, flooring and materials, smart workplace technology, automation and IoT, facility and workplace management solutions, collaboration tools and future workspace technologies - alongside a dedicated knowledge platform featuring keynotes and panel discussions with architects, designers and workplace strategists.

The exhibition will also provide professionals across architecture and interior design, corporate real estate, procurement, facility and workplace management, workplace technology, real estate, GCCs and flexible workspace with opportunities to discover solutions, connect with suppliers, explore new ideas and build business relationships across the workplace ecosystem. Event Fact File - Event: ORGATEC India 2026 - "WorkNXT: Design �- Technology �- Experiences" - Dates: 19-21 November 2026 - Venue: Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), BKC, Mumbai, India - Organiser: Koelnmesse India Pvt. Ltd. - Exhibition space: 10,000 sq. m. - Edition: 2nd edition About ORGATEC India ORGATEC India is a dedicated trade platform for workplace design, office furniture, workplace infrastructure, smart workplace technology and future workspace solutions. Organised by Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd, it brings together the ecosystem shaping the future of work - from architects, interior designers and corporate real estate professionals to facility managers, technology providers, manufacturers and workplace strategists. The 2026 edition is the second edition of ORGATEC India, focusing on the evolving relationship between design, technology and workplace experience.

To know more and register to visit www.orgatec-india.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)