PayU and VTEX join hands to offer merchants multiple local payment methods

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): PayU has collaborated with VTEX, one of the largest global digital commerce platforms, to offer multiple payment solutions to VTEX merchants. The unique integration by VTEX to support their merchants in India will provide businesses seamless access to PayU's payment solutions.

The integration aims to simplify payment methods for the merchants using VTEX platform. PayU platform will be available for VTEX's merchants when they are doing business in India.

The integration will give direct access to multiple local payment methods in India including credit cards, debit cards, UPI, wallets, net banking and others. VTEX merchants include global players operating in different industries.

The integration will offer VTEX merchants affordability and accessibility features and increase transactional volumes. Using PayU, VTEX merchants can offer customised bank-based offers on debit & credit cards to consumers, making purchases more affordable and improving business. In addition, merchants can monitor business performance, initiate refunds, access transaction data, view trends and reports of transactions right from the VTEX dashboard itself, without switching applications. The integration will also pave way for international brands to enter the Indian market and would reduce the go-live time since the payment methods will be quicker and easier for consumers.

Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President, PayU India, said, "In addition to providing VTEX merchants with payment solutions specific to the Indian market we're excited to provide them offers engine option. Increasing affordability for retail consumers is a key focus at PayU and with the offers engine option, merchants can increase sales, bring in new customers, and increase ticket size. We look forward to seeing the great things VTEX merchants do with this integration."

"Our strategic alliance with PayU will enable us to better position our eCommerce solution to merchants in India. Enabling a pre-integrated payment solution, out of the box and ready to be used, will enable faster time to revenue for clients using VTEX's eCommerce platform, access to all the different payment methods and allow access to the high-quality service provided by PayU India," says Pablo Che Leon, Head of Customer Success for VTEX in Asia.

PayU is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has solutions to meet the digital payment needs of Indian merchants. It provides online payment solutions to businesses through local payment methods. PayU also developed LazyPay in 2017, an alternate lending platform to offer credit solutions.

