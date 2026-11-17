PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Remal Alcast Pvt. Ltd. is strengthening its position as a manufacturer of high-performance, value-added aluminium billets in India, with a growing focus on specialised alloy solutions for sectors including aerospace, defence, automotive, renewable energy and construction. Having begun its billet manufacturing journey in 2025, Remal has steadily expanded production at its integrated aluminium billet casthouse in Vile Bhagad, Maharashtra. The facility operates under AS9100D, ISO 45001, ISO 14001 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications and manufactures billets across the 1xxx, 2xxx, 3xxx, 4xxx, 5xxx, 6xxx and 7xxx alloy series. Rather than focusing on expanding commodity-grade aluminium billet capacity Remal is building its portfolio around value-added products designed for specific alloy characteristics, mechanical properties and end-use requirements.

Mr. Ram Sandipam Adhikary, Vice President - Business Development & Technical, Remal Alcast Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our focus is on developing aluminium alloy solutions that meet stringent quality and performance requirements rather than simply adding generic capacity. We are working towards products that can improve processing efficiency, Mechanical properties and consistency and Elevated-temperature performance while meeting demanding application requirements." Building capabilities for aerospace and defence Remal's AS9100D certification supports its growing participation in aviation and defence applications and positions the company among a limited number of Indian manufacturers developing aluminium alloy solutions for these critical sectors. India continues to remain dependent on imports for a significant proportion of aerospace-grade aluminium alloys. Domestic manufacturing capacity for 1xxx, 2xxx, 6xxx and 7xxx alloys for the aerospace and defence sector is currently estimated at around 60,000 metric tonnes.

According to the Aluminium Vision Document 2026, aluminium consumption in India's aerospace and defence sector is projected to increase from approximately 140,000 metric tonnes in FY2024 to 200,000 metric tonnes by FY2030 and 300,000 metric tonnes by FY2047, supported by the country's growing emphasis on domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. The expected increase in demand presents a significant opportunity for Indian manufacturers to build domestic capabilities in specialised and high-value aluminium alloys, reducing dependence on imported material and strengthening the supply chain for critical industries. Phased expansion with a focus on value-added alloys Since the start of trial production, Remal's billet casthouse has recorded a steady increase in output as it progresses towards its planned production capacity of 72,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The company recently completed its 1,000th billet cast, marking an important milestone in the phased ramp-up of its manufacturing operations. Alongside increasing production, Remal is investing in research and development for newer alloy systems and is working with industry and technology partners, indigenously developing alloy solutions for emerging applications. The company also plans to manufacture larger-diameter aluminium billets to address evolving requirements from the aerospace and defence sectors. "Capacity expansion for us is closely linked to capability development," added Adhikary. "As we scale production, our priority remains maintaining stringent, application-specific quality and performance standards. At the same time, we are developing newer alloys, working with technology partners and expanding our product range to address emerging requirements from advanced manufacturing sectors."

Supporting India's indigenisation and sustainability goals As India expands domestic manufacturing in aerospace, defence and other advanced sectors, developing a reliable local supply chain for high-performance aluminium alloys will be an important component of the country's broader indigenisation strategy. Remal is aligning its growth plans with this opportunity while also working towards a long-term vision of producing low-carbon aluminium billets, with the incorporation of recycled metal and renewable energy planned as part of later phases of development. Through its focus on specialised alloys, indigenous capability development and responsible manufacturing, Remal aims to support India's Make in India and circular economy goals, while serving applications across aerospace, automotive, defence and renewable energy sectors.

About Remal Founded in 2022, Remal Alcast Pvt. Ltd. is an AS9100D-certified organisation headquartered in Maharashtra. The company operates two specialised divisions: a master alloys and cast alloys division serving the titanium and superalloy industry, and an aluminium alloy homogenized billet division. Backed by decades of experience in aluminium trading and backward integration, Remal is expanding into advanced, high-value manufacturing for critical and emerging industries. MEDIA CONTACT Email:info@remalindia.com Phone: +91 22 24915337 / 38 / 39 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)