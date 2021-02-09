RICS SBE students beat COVID-19 gloom, secure placements in top global, Indian organisations

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world economy is reeling under the pandemic impact and all sectors are struggling to find renewed bearings. Yet, beating the COVID-19 downturn and gloom, RICS SBE students have secured fantastic placements in coveted global and Indian organizations. 82 per cent of the batch has already been placed in renowned companies.

In the sixth placement session of the institute, 1200 organizations were approached which is a good 14.28 per cent increase over last year. 40 organisations hired during the lockdown period. The first-time recruiters include names like Allied Builders Seychelles/Mauritius, Welspun, Uniworks Designs, Geetanjali Homestate, Karle Infra, Puranik Builders, Knest Aluform, Singapore Chuan Lim Construction and the Executive Centre. Organizations like Home First Finance, 360 Realtors, Puranik Builders, Turner & Townsend, CBRE, Risland, HLK Infra, JLL India, DLF and Anarock made five or more offers.

The newly placed students will work in domains like quantity surveying, project management, strategy and consulting, research, transactions, sales, business development, etc. The locations where they will begin their careers include emerging markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore as well as developed markets like Dubai, UAE, Singapore and Seychelles.

RICS SBE has been leveraging technology to prepare its students to serve the real needs of the Built Environment sector and this foresight has wielded welcome results in the pandemic-hit times.

A Globally Accredited Degree right here - in your own country

(https://www.ricssbe.org) runs under the aegis of RICS which is a 150+ years old global professional standard-setting body for the Real Estate and Construction sector. The institution has an impeccable pedigree around the world with all major BE organizations who prefer hiring RICS qualified people. An RICS-accredited degree is a benchmark as it complies with international standards and is valued by companies all over the world.

Choose the right institute

Few institutes in India currently offer courses in real estate. Students interested in building a career in Built Environment should choose an institute that offers 'RICS accredited courses' in India. Accreditation has proved to be the key differentiator in terms of the quality of education that the students get.

Currently, MBA courses offered by RICS SBE are the only RICS accredited courses available in India, making these specialized degrees valuable for the students and sought after by the industry.

The MBA in Construction Project Management from RICS SBE is the only program in India to be granted a PMI accreditation. The globally accepted accreditation and a curriculum that trains the students in relevant theoretical, practical and software skills ensures that students get a good jumpstart in their career.

Online Internships & Training Programs

RICS SBE has been proactive in ensuring learning continuity even during the lockdowns. It was a protagonist in starting online internships and training programs. These internships are interactive, learning-centric and user-friendly.

Specialized Faculty members

The faculty members at RICS SBE follow a combination of theoretical and practical approach for teaching students. The course curriculum is curated by subject matter experts who possess considerable knowledge and skill in the construction field. This provides students with unparalleled clarity and understanding of the core concepts in the real estate and construction industry.

Excellent Placement Record

RICS SBE holds an excellent placement record since its inception, and the industry has wholeheartedly supported them. The students have been placed in leading real estate, construction, infrastructure firms and companies across India and internationally. The placement reports are available on the institute website and is a testimony to RICS SBE being the hub for all major organizations in Built Environment looking to hire quality talent. The active nature of the placement cell helps the students in getting the right fit for their careers within weeks of placement procedures.

With the epidemic bringing economic activities to a grinding halt, hiring across sectors almost ceased, yet RICS SBE has been able to fulfil its placement promise to its students. Clear new trends are emerging, and new roles are evolving in the post COVID era and the institute works hard to ensure its students are always environment ready.

