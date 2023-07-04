VMPLNavi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Terna Engineering College (TEC), a prestigious educational institution known for its commitment to excellence, has been making significant strides in providing a dynamic learning environment and fostering industry-aligned education. Established in 1991 by the Terna Public Charitable Trust, TEC has consistently strived to empower students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving tech industry.Accredited by the National Board of Accreditation and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education, TEC stands as a beacon of quality education in Maharashtra. The institute's affiliation with the University of Mumbai and recognition by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra State further solidify its academic credibility.One of TEC's standout achievements is its Platinum category recognition by the AICTE-CII survey for the past three years, exemplifying its strong industry linkages and emphasis on practical exposure. The institute's industry-oriented approach has enabled students to gain invaluable experience and foster collaborations with over 300 renowned companies, including giants like TCS, Infosys, Capgemini, LTI, Jio, Accenture, Godrej, Deloitte, and Byju's.TEC offers a wide range of undergraduate programs and research (PhD) programs in specialized fields, including Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Data Science, and Civil Engineering. Responding to the evolving market demands, TEC recently introduced a Bachelor of Design (B. Des) & Bachelor of Industrial Design (B.I.Des) program in 2021, opening up new avenues for creative minds.Embracing the essence of a rapidly transforming technological landscape, TEC strongly emphasizes fostering innovation, design thinking, and research. The institute has implemented project-based learning and established the Engineering Product Innovation Center (EPIC), providing students with opportunities to engage in hands-on projects, design prototyping, and real-time industry challenges. EPIC has successfully completed over 200 projects, with more than 100 ongoing projects.Dr L.K. Ragha - Principal of TEC, expressed his pride in the institution's achievements, stating, "TEC is dedicated to nurturing future innovators who are equipped to tackle the challenges of the tech industry head-on. Through our strong academic foundation, focus on industry collaborations, and commitment to research and innovation, we strive to empower our students with the skills they need to excel in a rapidly changing world."TEC's unwavering dedication to providing a holistic learning environment has led to remarkable placements, with students securing lucrative offers and internships at esteemed organizations. The institute recently achieved a milestone by recording the highest CTC of Rs 20 Lakhs p.a. during its recruitment drive, attracting renowned multinational companies.As TEC continues to evolve and inspire the next generation of technocrats, its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation sets a remarkable example for educational institutions nationwide. Through its strong industry connections, dynamic curriculum, and commitment to research, TEC is transforming students into leaders who will shape the future of technology.TEC's unwavering dedication to providing a holistic learning environment, fostering industry collaborations, and promoting research and innovation has earned the institution the esteemed recognition of the "Award of Excellence 2023." This accolade is a testament to TEC's exceptional efforts in nurturing future innovators and equipping them with the skills needed to excel in the rapidly changing world of technology. The prestigious award further validates TEC's position as a leading educational institution that sets a remarkable example for others across the nation.For media inquiries and further information, please contact:Bhushan KhairnarManager - Branding & Student Acquisition Terna Engineering Collegemailto:bhushankhairnar@ternatrust.in(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)