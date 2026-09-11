VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Turakhia Opticians, Mumbai's premier destination for luxury eyewear, has announced the expansion of its flagship store at Shop No. G-2A, Prime Mall, Irla Road, Opposite Alfa, Vile Parle West, Mumbai - 400056. The expanded store features a first-of-its-kind dedicated space for uber-luxury sunglasses and optical frames, bringing some of the world's most coveted and exclusive international eyewear brands to Mumbai under one roof. With a legacy spanning over 31 years, Turakhia Opticians has been synonymous with premium eyewear in Mumbai. The Irla store - where the Turakhia journey began - has undergone a significant expansion, transforming into an immersive luxury eyewear destination thoughtfully designed to offer customers a world-class retail experience. The expanded Turakhia Opticians Irla flagship now houses one of India's most exclusive collections of international designer sunglasses and optical frames, handpicked from across the globe.

"Over the past 31 years, Turakhia Opticians has been built on one belief - that Mumbai deserves access to the very best eyewear the world has to offer. This expansion of our Irla flagship is a reflection of that commitment. We have curated a dedicated space for the most exclusive international luxury eyewear brands, brands that are rare, handpicked, and in many cases unavailable anywhere else in Mumbai or India. We have foresight for your eyesight - and this new space is our promise to continue raising the bar." - Spokesperson, Turakhia Opticians A New Chapter for Luxury Eyewear in Mumbai

The expanded Turakhia Opticians Irla store introduces a dedicated luxury sunglasses zone - a curated space that brings together some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find international eyewear labels in the world. From architectural masterpieces crafted in Japan to avant-garde European design houses, the collection at Turakhia Opticians Irla represents a level of curation that is virtually unmatched in India. Turakhia Opticians carries an extensive portfolio of international luxury eyewear brands across categories - including designer sunglasses for men, designer sunglasses for women, luxury optical frames, prescription eyewear, and limited-edition collector pieces. The store stocks brands across multiple tiers of luxury including Cartier, Dita, Matsuda, Jacques Marie Mage, Oliver Peoples, Kuboraum, Prada, Gucci, Miu Miu, Celine, Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford, Maybach, Cutler and Gross, John Dalia, and dozens more - making Turakhia Opticians one of the most comprehensive luxury eyewear retailers in India.

Exclusive International Eyewear Brands - Curated for Mumbai's Most Discerning Buyers What sets the expanded Turakhia Opticians Irla flagship store apart is the exclusivity of its curation. Several international eyewear brands available at Turakhia Opticians are unavailable at any other store in Mumbai, and in some cases, unavailable anywhere else in India. Turakhia Opticians is an authorised dealer for its complete brand portfolio, ensuring every pair of luxury sunglasses and designer optical frames sold at the store is 100% authentic, sourced directly and backed by the original brand warranty. The store experience has been designed to match the luxury of the products it houses. Customers at the expanded Turakhia Opticians Irla store are assisted by a team of 35 qualified optometrists and trained eyewear specialists across all four Mumbai locations, offering personalised consultations for both prescription eyewear and fashion eyewear. The new luxury sunglasses section is designed for an immersive, unhurried try-on experience - allowing customers to discover rare international eyewear brands in a setting worthy of the frames themselves.

Turakhia Opticians - Mumbai's Home for Luxury Eyewear Since 1995 Founded in 1995, Turakhia Opticians has grown from its origins at Irla, Vile Parle into one of Mumbai's most recognised names in premium and luxury eyewear. Today, Turakhia Opticians operates four luxury eyewear boutiques across Mumbai - at Irla (Vile Parle West), Khar West, Goregaon West, and Borivali West - offering customers across Mumbai's western suburbs access to the finest international eyewear brands. The brand has earned the trust of over 23,000 customers across Mumbai and delivers luxury eyewear across India with free pan-India shipping. Turakhia Opticians is also accessible online at www.turakhiaeyewear.com, where customers across India can browse and purchase from the complete luxury eyewear collection. The website offers the same authorised, authentic brand assurance as the in-store experience, with personalised WhatsApp consultation available before purchase.

About Turakhia Opticians Turakhia Opticians is Mumbai's leading destination for international luxury eyewear, designer sunglasses, and premium optical frames. Founded in 1995, Turakhia Opticians operates four boutiques across Mumbai - Irla (Vile Parle West), Khar West, Goregaon West, and Borivali West. The store carries one of India's largest collections of authorised international luxury eyewear brands including Cartier, Dita, Matsuda, Jacques Marie Mage, Oliver Peoples, Prada, Gucci, Miu Miu, Celine, Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford, Maybach, Kuboraum, Cutler and Gross, John Dalia, and many more. Turakhia Opticians is staffed by 35 qualified optometrists and eyewear specialists. Free pan-India delivery is available on all orders. Visit: www.turakhiaeyewear.com

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