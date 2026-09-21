NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21: VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), popularly known as VELS University, has been celebrating the invaluable contribution of teachers through its VELS Teachers' Excellence Award 2026, conducted across its campuses in Chennai. As part of its Teachers' Day celebrations, VELS organised a series of Teachers' Excellence Award ceremonies across Thiruvanmiyur, Periyapalayam and Pallavaram, recognising thousands of educators for their dedication, commitment and tireless efforts in shaping the lives and futures of students. The series began at the VELS Thiruvanmiyur Campus, where Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The second edition was held at the VELS Periyapalayam Campus, with Dr. Sowmiya Anbumani, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Dharmapuri Constituency, as the Chief Guest. The celebrations culminated at the VELS Pallavaram Campus with Tmt. Premalatha Vijayakant, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Virudhachalam Constituency and General Secretary, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, as the Chief Guest.

Celebrating the teachers who shape every profession Addressing the gathering, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice-President, VELS Group of Institutions, highlighted the unique role played by teachers in shaping individuals and society. "Teachers work tirelessly for their students, often without expecting recognition or praise. Their contribution goes far beyond the classroom. They guide students, build their confidence, shape their character and help them find the right direction in life. Our culture has always placed teachers in a position of great respect through the timeless words 'Matha, Pitha, Guru, Deivam.' The teaching profession is unique because it creates and nurtures every other profession. Every doctor, engineer, scientist, entrepreneur, administrator and professional begins the journey with a teacher.

Through the VELS Teachers' Excellence Award, we wish to express our gratitude and recognise educators whose dedication continues to make a lasting difference in the lives of their students," she said. Tmt.Premalatha Vijayakant recalls teacher who shaped her journey Speaking as the Chief Guest at the Pallavaram ceremony, Tmt. Premalatha Vijayakant said "Teachers have the responsibility of guiding students in the right direction. Education is one of the most important foundations of a person's life. Captain Vijayakant strongly believed in the importance of education and supported thousands of students in pursuing their studies. Behind every successful student, there is the contribution of a teacher. I still remember my teacher Mr. Loganathan, who moulded me and helped me become the person I am today. He is no more, but I continue to remember him with gratitude. I owe a part of all my success to the teacher who guided and shaped me during my formative years," she said.

She also encouraged students to actively participate in sports and extracurricular activities, highlighting their role in building confidence, discipline and teamwork. Congratulating the award recipients, she appreciated the immense contribution of teachers to society and extended her best wishes to the entire teaching community. The Pallavaram event was attended by Dr. Arthi Ganesh, Pro-Chancellor (Administration); Dr. M. Bhaskaran, Vice-Chancellor (FAC), Dr. M. Chandrasekaran, Registrar,, along with university officials, educators and award recipients. About Vels University VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) continues to be recognised as one of the prominent deemed-to-be universities in Chennai, distinguished by its prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation and UGC Category-I status. Home to over 20,000 students and supported by a dedicated faculty strength of 1,220 members, VISTAS offers more than 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across a wide spectrum of disciplines. These include Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Mass Communication, Maritime Studies, Aviation, Physiotherapy and Computing Sciences, among others.

With its commitment to academic excellence, innovation and holistic development, VISTAS remains a premier destination for quality higher education in India. With campuses across Pallavaram, Thalambur, Periyapalayam, Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar, VELS provides students with opportunities to pursue academic learning alongside research, innovation, industry engagement, sports, cultural activities and experiential learning. For more information: www.vistas.ac.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)