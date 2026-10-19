PNN New Delhi [India], October 19: Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, was the Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony of the doctoral programmes at WPU-GOA. Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Managing Trustee, MAEER's MIT, and Executive President, MAEER's MIT, WPU-GOA and MIT World Peace University, was also present on the occasion. With a focus on improving research, innovation and scholarship, WPU-GOA inaugurated its doctoral programmes at a ceremony attended by experts from academia, scientific research, government and industry. The other guests present on the occasion included Prof. Suresh Garimella, President, University of Arizona; Dr. Samir Kamat, Chairman, DRDO; Prof. Satish Tripathi, Chancellor, Governing Board, WPU-GOA, and President Emeritus at the University at Buffalo; and Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Member of Rajya Sabha.

Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, said: "I would like to see our state again equally recognized for its academic institutions, research and innovations. I urge the scholars to let Goa itself be your laboratory. Our coast, rivers and the Western Ghat biodiversity … our language, culture and our living heritage of the Konkani and Goan tradition. WPU Goa has the opportunity to become an important part of the state higher education landscape and to contribute to the wider national efforts to expand research and innovation." The inauguration of the doctoral programmes reflects WPU-GOA's vision of nurturing research scholars, encouraging interdisciplinary inquiry and creating opportunities for academic engagement. Through its doctoral programmes, the university aims to provide a platform for research, critical thinking and innovation, while encouraging scholars to explore solutions to challenges and contribute to their respective fields.

Dr. Samir Kamat, Chairman, DRDO, shared his insights on: "Problems that face the society today cannot be solved by people with expertise only in one domain. You need to solve these problems by forming teams with expertise in different domains" Prof. Satish Tripathi, Chancellor, Governing Board, WPU-GOA, and President Emeritus at the University at Buffalo, said: "Nature does not create a problem to be solved by electrical engineers, or environmentalists, or computer scientists. The real problems are solved in a transdisciplinary fashion" Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Managing Trustee, MAEER's MIT, and Executive President, MAEER's MIT, WPU-GOA and MIT World Peace University, said: "Any university, the foundation is how and what way they can identify the problems of the society. It is not just a degree-giving machine. Education systems are so important for any nation or any society to grow. We should also have competition in private institutions, but there should be collaborative competition, by learning from each other."

The programme featured addresses by Prof. Suresh Garimella, President, University of Arizona, and Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Member of Rajya Sabha, who shared their perspectives on global higher education, research and institutional collaboration. Their participation highlighted the importance of academic and institutional partnerships in advancing research excellence and translating knowledge into meaningful outcomes. Prof. Suresh Garimella, President, University of Arizona, said: "I feel honoured that I've been part of this grand, innovative and, I believe, very successful experiment that Rahul Karad has started. The World Peace University in Goa, with its transdisciplinary approach, is quite unique - it's unique in the world"

Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Member of Rajya Sabha, said: "Goa is one of the highly literate states in India. This is a matter of pride for us. But our journey in education must not stop with literacy and degrees. We must also encourage innovation, research and the ability to find solutions to real problems." The event recognised excellence in scientific research through the presentation of the Dr. Mashelkar Awards to five scientist-researchers. The awards acknowledged the contributions of researchers and highlighted the importance of scientific inquiry, innovation and research with meaningful impact. *This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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