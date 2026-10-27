From an aspiring investor observing Dalal Street to a UHNI investor backing unlisted shares and India’s next-generation endeavors, Viren Punjabi’s journey reflects conviction, patience and long-term thinking. Building wealth requires more than capital. It demands the ability to recognise opportunities early, research thoroughly and remain patient. The journey reflects these principles, shaped by years of learning, calculated risks and a willingness to explore opportunities beyond conventional investments. As a commerce student at H. R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, Punjabi spent time outside the Bombay Stock Exchange, observing Dalal Street. Inspired by legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, he developed an interest in financial area and long-term wealth creation. His first investment was in silver, made with borrowed capital, which generated multi-fold returns within seven months. The experience strengthened his interest in investing, while his subsequent exposure to wealth management taught him the discipline behind sustainable wealth creation.

During an internship with a wealth-management firm, he saw how strategies and capital allocation influenced the financial outcomes of large clients. He later gained experience in wealth management and real estate, developing a broader understanding of financial assets, risk and independent evaluation. The Unlisted Market and a Defining NSE Investment A significant part of the investment journey has been shaped by the unlisted market. Unlike listed equities, unlisted shares often require deeper research, an understanding of businesses beyond publicly available information and acceptance of uncertain liquidity and exit timelines. This segment offered opportunities to identify businesses before they entered the public market. His approach combines financial analysis with ground-level research and relationships to understand management, business models and long-term growth prospects. The objective is to look beyond immediate sentiment and assess underlying business value.

Among his major investments, his substantial position in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has been a defining chapter. His conviction reflected a long-term investment thesis centred on the exchange’s position in India’s financial-market ecosystem and its potential for value realisation. The NSE investment also demonstrated the patience required in unlisted investing. The exchange’s long-awaited IPO faced prolonged delays, making a potential public listing an important consideration. Its eventual listing marked a significant milestone, increasing visibility into its valuation and creating a transition from private investment to public markets. For Punjabi, the experience reinforced the importance of looking beyond short-term developments while recognising that regulatory processes, conditions and listing timelines remain outside an investor’s control.

His journey has also reinforced that an IPO should not be the sole reason to invest in a business. Sustainable returns ultimately depend on business quality, the price paid and its ability to grow over time. Through Vita Ventures, Punjabi has developed a broader family-office approach spanning listed and unlisted equities, insurance and commercial real estate, including properties intended to generate rental income. This diversification reflects an effort to build wealth across asset classes and conditions. Investing in India’s Next Decade Punjabi is increasingly exploring businesses that could benefit from India’s economic and technological transformation. Artificial intelligence, defence technology, energy, electric-vehicle components, healthcare technology and lifestyle businesses are among the areas attracting his interest.

His investment thesis centres on identifying enterprises positioned to benefit from structural changes in the Indian economy. AI could reshape productivity, defence technology could strengthen domestic capabilities, and energy innovation could address the needs of a growing economy. Healthcare technology and changing consumer preferences may also create opportunities for businesses offering sustainable solutions. However, identifying a promising sector is only the starting point. Management quality, competitive advantage, valuation, financial strength and execution remain essential to distinguishing durable businesses from temporary trends. Punjabi’s focus is on understanding India’s future direction and identifying enterprises that could remain relevant throughout the coming decade. The Discipline to Stay Calm When Markets Fall

Equally important is navigating uncertainty. Global conflicts, geopolitical tensions and economic disruptions can trigger sharp market corrections, testing even experienced investors. Punjabi recognises that remaining calm during market declines is easier said than done. Fear can push investors to abandon sound decisions, while overconfidence can prevent them from recognising genuine risks. Emotional discipline requires reassessing fundamentals and distinguishing temporary volatility from a lasting deterioration in a business. Staying calm does not mean ignoring risk or assuming every correction presents an opportunity. It means responding to facts rather than panic, understanding when patience is warranted and recognising when protecting capital becomes the priority.

As Punjabi looks towards India’s next decade, his philosophy combines conviction in researched opportunities, patience through uncertain market cycles and an interest in businesses that could shape the country’s future. The challenge is not simply identifying tomorrow’s winners, but developing the discipline to navigate the journey towards them.