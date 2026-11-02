Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 31: Miele, the German manufacturer of premium household appliances, has strengthened its presence in India with the opening of its new Exclusive Showroom at Plaza Mall, Sushant Lok Phase I, Gurugram. The launch marks a strategic step in the brand’s retail expansion, bringing its premium built-in appliances closer to consumers in Delhi NCR, a key market for luxury housing and premium home solutions. The new showroom brings together the brand’s range of kitchen appliances, laundry solutions and specialised appliances, offering customers a dedicated destination to explore the brand’s portfolio and discover solutions designed for contemporary living. With a strong emphasis on built-in appliances and integrated kitchen solutions, the brand continues to serve consumers seeking products that combine German craftsmanship, engineering excellence and thoughtful design. The new space allows visitors to explore these solutions first-hand and understand how they can be incorporated into their homes.

The kitchen section features a range of built-in appliances, including single ovens, steam ovens, microwave ovens, cooker hoods, hobs, dishwashers, coffee machines, refrigerators & freezers and wine conditioners. A live kitchen studio, featuring an in-house Miele Chef, adds an experiential dimension to the showroom. It also features washing machines, tumble dryers, and ironers, alongside vacuum cleaners, extending the range of solutions available for everyday living. The opening in Gurugram forms part of the company’s continued focus on strengthening its retail presence in India and reaching a wider base of discerning consumers. With a presence across 15 cities, it aims to build on its footprint in key markets, bringing its portfolio and personalised experience closer to customers. This approach will support its long-term growth ambitions, with future expansion guided by market opportunities and the evolving needs of homeowners.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sawaya Sawaya, Managing Director, Miele UAE & India, said, “The brand’s journey in India began here in Delhi NCR, where we first established our operations to serve a new generation of discerning customers. Since then, India has evolved into an increasingly important premium market the brand. The opening of this Exclusive Showroom in Gurugram marks the next chapter in our journey, reflecting our long-term commitment to the country, our confidence in the NCR luxury-home market, and our ambition to build enduring relationships with customers and partners.” Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sunil Punia, Country Manager, Miele India, said, “This opening reflects our confidence in the premium market and our ambition to strengthen Miele’s presence across Delhi NCR. The new showroom is designed to surprise and delight, offering customers an opportunity to experience our design, functionality and intuitive technology first-hand. With expert guidance and an engaging retail experience, we aim to connect with discerning homeowners and design professionals, helping them turn their aspirations into thoughtfully designed homes.”

Gurugram’s growing luxury residential market and evolving consumer aspirations make it an important market for premium appliances. The new Exclusive Showroom strengthens the company’scustomer-facing presence in Delhi NCR, giving homeowners a dedicated setting to explore built-in kitchen solutions and other products, while supporting its long-term retail growth in the country. Website: https://www.miele.in/