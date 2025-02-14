Business Standard

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Pakistan sees Champions Trophy as hope amid economic, political crises

Pakistan sees Champions Trophy as hope amid economic, political crises

"The fact that the ICC has shown faith in Pakistan (to host the Champions Trophy) shows that we have come a long way since March 3, 2009"

The Pakistan Cricket Board has renovated the National Stadium (pictured) in Karachi, one of the three venues in Pakistan that will host the Champions Trophy | Photo: PCB/X
The Pakistan Cricket Board has renovated the National Stadium (pictured) in Karachi, one of the three venues in Pakistan that will host the Champions Trophy | Photo: PCB/X

Vishal Menon New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It was a smoggy morning in Lahore when former Australian umpire Simon Taufel boarded the bus to the Gaddafi Stadium for the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He made an exception to his superstitious habit of sitting in the same spot on the bus, particularly when the match was going well. Instead, he sat in the back, and Ahsan Raza, the fourth umpire, took his spot.
 
That day – March 3, 2009 – is etched in Taufel’s memory and recounted in detail in his book, Finding the Gaps. It’s the day that shook the world of cricket and
