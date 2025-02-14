Pakistan sees Champions Trophy as hope amid economic, political crises

It was a smoggy morning in Lahore when former Australian umpire Simon Taufel boarded the bus to the Gaddafi Stadium for the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He made an exception to his superstitious habit of sitting in the same spot on the bus, particularly when the match was going well. Instead, he sat in the back, and Ahsan Raza, the fourth umpire, took his spot.

That day – March 3, 2009 – is etched in Taufel’s memory and recounted in detail in his book, Finding the Gaps. It’s the day that shook the world of cricket and