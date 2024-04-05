156 kmph and counting: How India created assembly line of fast bowlers

It is a five-decade-old incident that is worth retelling. Sometime in 1975, Kapil Dev, then a precocious 16-year-old, would get selected for a camp in Chandigarh that had a motley bunch of young, emerging cricketers. During the lunch break, Kapil demanded more food from the organiser. “Don’t you know that I’m a fast bowler. I need more food,” he asserted.

“We do not produce fast bowlers in this country,” the organiser retorted.



The response would firm up Kapil’s resolve to become a pacer.



Three years later, he was in Faisalabad, ready to bowl his first delivery in international cricket.



Until