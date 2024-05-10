Business Standard
A new maul game: How IPL's Impact Player rule has changed cricket

Batters are mauling bowlers this IPL like never before, as the impact player rule effectively gives every team 12 players. Where is it taking the game?

IPL
On April 15, Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the highest ever score in the IPL

Vishal Menon New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals’ (RR’s) victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was a one-man show. That one man, Jos Buttler, who scored an unbeaten 107 to take RR to victory was not supposed to be playing. He had still not fully recovered from the injury that kept him out of RR’s previous game.

“For a moment, imagine there was no impact sub. Buttler would either not have played, or may not have had the energy to carry out this heist given how exhausted he was at the end. So, what do you think of the impact sub?” commentator Harsha Bhogle posted on
First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

