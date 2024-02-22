Indian Premier League runners-up in league of broadcasting rights value

Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL auction
Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

The broadcasting rights per match for the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) are the second most expensive among sporting league tournaments in the world. At US $16.8 million per match, IPL is only behind the National Football League (NFL), but ahead of the English Premier League (EPL), La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA) League, according to a report by Jefferies. The rights per match for the American NFL, featuring 32 teams, stood at $36.8 million.
 
IPL’s high value is helped by its duration — the league is the shortest among those in the list, with only 60 days

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

