Exceptionally gifted batters often talk about being “in the zone”. It is when time comes to a standstill, and everything they hit finds the middle of the bat. The pitch doesn’t look treacherous, and bowlers simply witness the carnage as mute spectators. Virat Kohli has been “in the zone” this World Cup, given his run-looting spree. In fact, he has also resembled a runaway train, smashing one record after another with devilish glee.

On Sunday, the day he turned 35,