Datanomics: US sermonises India, ignoring its own vital imports from Russia

After US President Donald Trump warned to raise “substantial” tariffs on Indian exports, New Delhi shot back accusing Washington and the European Union (EU) of targeting India unreasonably for its oil imports. India also said the US has itself been importing uranium, palladium, fertilisers and chemicals from Russia for its industry and agriculture and that the EU has higher trade with Russia than India has with that country.

US’ import of fertilisers, uranium and palladium on rise

While the US has cut down on goods import from Russia sharply, from $29.63 billion in 2021 -- when it attacked Ukraine --