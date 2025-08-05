Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: US sermonises India, ignoring its own vital imports from Russia

Datanomics: US sermonises India, ignoring its own vital imports from Russia

While the US has cut down on goods import from Russia sharply, from $29.63 bn in 2021 -- when it attacked Ukraine -- to just $3 billion in 2024, it has ramped up exports of some other crucial items

russian crude oil
premium

India still had a lower goods trade with Russia than the EU in 2024, despite increased energy imports by India from Russia.

Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After US President Donald Trump warned to raise “substantial” tariffs on Indian exports, New Delhi shot back accusing Washington and the European Union (EU) of targeting India unreasonably for its oil imports. India also said the US has itself been importing uranium, palladium, fertilisers and chemicals from Russia for its industry and agriculture and that the EU has higher trade with Russia than India has with that country.
 
US’ import of fertilisers, uranium and palladium on rise
 
While the US has cut down on goods import from Russia sharply, from $29.63 billion in 2021 -- when it attacked Ukraine --
Topics : import trade Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon