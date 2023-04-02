Guns vs Butter-5: 'India can make do with defence spend of 2% of GDP'

In this section

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

Indian GDP pegged to grow at 7% in FY23: NSO's advance estimates

India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

The 35th Report of the 17th Lok Sabha’s Standing Committee on Defence, which was tabled before Parliament on March 21, reveals that successive defence budgets from FY19 to the most recent one — for FY24 — have steadily increased in real terms, but decreased as a proportion

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com