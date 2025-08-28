Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / Chhattisgarh govt clears way for aluminium park project in Korba district

Chhattisgarh govt clears way for aluminium park project in Korba district

The government has decided to hand over 105 hectares of land belonging to the Korba Thermal Power Station (KTPS) to the industries department, paving the way for the state's first aluminium park

thermal power plant, power
premium

The aluminium park project was conceptualised during the tenure of the Raman Singh government in 2015. (Representative image)

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chhattisgarh government recently cleared a major hurdle for setting up an aluminium park in Korba district, nearly a decade after the plan was conceptualised. 
 
The government has decided to hand over 105 hectares of land belonging to the Korba Thermal Power Station (KTPS) to the industries department, paving the way for the state’s first aluminium park. 
 
The KTPS was shut down in 2019 by the then-government due to high production and maintenance costs, environmental hazards, and general viability issues. Lakhan Lal Dewangan, state’s industry minister and Korba MLA, said: “The board
Topics : Chattisgarh Thermal power projects thermal power plants
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon