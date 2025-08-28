Chhattisgarh govt clears way for aluminium park project in Korba district

The Chhattisgarh government recently cleared a major hurdle for setting up an aluminium park in Korba district, nearly a decade after the plan was conceptualised.

The government has decided to hand over 105 hectares of land belonging to the Korba Thermal Power Station (KTPS) to the industries department, paving the way for the state’s first aluminium park.

The KTPS was shut down in 2019 by the then-government due to high production and maintenance costs, environmental hazards, and general viability issues. Lakhan Lal Dewangan, state’s industry minister and Korba MLA, said: “The board