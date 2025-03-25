Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / Donald Trump's tariff cut hopes from India too ambitious: Mark Linscott

Donald Trump's tariff cut hopes from India too ambitious: Mark Linscott

No country's exporters favour new tariffs and there can be real impacts, especially for price-sensitive sectors that face plenty of competition in global markets, Linscott said

Mark Linscott, former assistant United States Trade Representative (USTR)
Premium

Mark Linscott, former assistant United States Trade Representative (USTR) | PHOTO: US-INDIA STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FORUM

Asit Ranjan Mishra Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mark Linscott, former assistant United States Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia, led negotiations for the unsuccessful mini-trade deal with India during Donald Trump’s first term. Now a senior advisor with the US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Linscott, in an email interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra, discusses the potential impact of Trump’s reciprocal tariff on India and feasibility of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Edited excerpts:
 
How do you think the reciprocal tariffs that are set to kick in from April 2 could be structured, especially for India?
 
Frankly, it’s hard to say. I sense some
Topics : Donald Trump US trade deals bilateral ties

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon