Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 12:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / Electronic components PLI received over ₹50K cr proposals: Vaishnaw

Electronic components PLI received over ₹50K cr proposals: Vaishnaw

Today, the world trusts India's electronics manufacturing capabilities, says Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
premium

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 12:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite geopolitical challenges and high tariffs, India’s electronics manufacturing is on a roll, and smartphone exports are set to hit a new record in FY26, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Surajeet Das Gupta in an email interview. Edited excerpts:
 
The last date for companies to apply for production-linked incentive (PLI) on electronic components, in which the government has earmarked ₹22,919 crore for incentives, ends on September 30. What has been the response so far? 
Yes, we already have applications for more than ₹50,000 crore worth of investments in manufacturing electronic components. The momentum built by
Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Electronics PLI scheme smartphones semiconductor industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon