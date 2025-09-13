Electronic components PLI received over ₹50K cr proposals: Vaishnaw

Despite geopolitical challenges and high tariffs, India’s electronics manufacturing is on a roll, and smartphone exports are set to hit a new record in FY26, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Surajeet Das Gupta in an email interview. Edited excerpts:

The last date for companies to apply for production-linked incentive (PLI) on electronic components, in which the government has earmarked ₹22,919 crore for incentives, ends on September 30. What has been the response so far?

Yes, we already have applications for more than ₹50,000 crore worth of investments in manufacturing electronic components. The momentum built by