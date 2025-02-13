Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 08:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / Foolish to expect pvt sector to take care of everything: Economist Duflo

Foolish to expect pvt sector to take care of everything: Economist Duflo

France has a lot of good presses that specialise in publishing stories for children. I grew up reading books as well as weekly and monthly magazines, Esther Duflo said

Esther Duflo
Premium

Esther Duflo, French-American economist. Photo credits: Kerala Literature Festival

Chintan Girish Modi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French-American economist Esther Duflo, who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics with Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kraemer, was in Kozhikode recently to speak at the Kerala Literature Festival. Her latest book, Poor Economics for Children (Juggernaut), illustrated by French illustrator Cheyenne Olivier, revolves around the lives of children and adults living in a village that “could be in India or Kenya or Vietnam or elsewhere”, and is based on the research presented in Poor Economics: Rethinking Poverty and the Ways to End It (2011), which Duflo co-wrote for adults with Banerjee (who is also her husband). In an interview
Topics : Q&A economy Global economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon